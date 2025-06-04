A ‘DWTS’ pro tells Robert Irwin the one thing that could make or break his ballroom debut: ‘People love...’

Robert Irwin may be new to dancing, but this ‘DWTS’ pro already thinks he’s got what it takes

Robert Irwin was the first celebrity cast for 'DWTS' season 34. But the 21-year-old has some big shoes to fill after his sister, Bindi Irwin, won season 21 of the show with then-pro Derek Hough, and Irwin seems up for the challenge. When host Julianne Hough asked Irwin how he felt about being called for the show, the Australian Wildlife Conservationist expressed his excitement and said, "I cannot tell you what an honor, what a privilege it is to be joining this season. I remember being a little 11-year-old — little 11-year-old Robert about this big with a little bowl cut, you remember that and watching you and Bindi having the most incredible time, lighting up the dance floor."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

"I just thought, 'one day that's gonna be me.' I had these little dreams going, 'One day!' and now that dream is a reality, and I am over the moon. let's do this," he added, as reported by Yahoo. However, as excited as Irwin was, with little to no experience in dancing, it's no surprise that as the time approaches for the show's premiere, nerves are setting in for Irwin. In an Interview with US Weekly, Irwin once said, "I don't get nervous about jumping on a crocodile or anything like that, but hitting the ballroom, mate, I really don't know what to expect." Although he has all the support from his sister Bindi, who keeps sharing her advice on how to tread on the ballroom from time to time, here is another guiding advice from pro dancer Alan Bersten.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

"I would tell him to be himself because he’s so personable,” Bersten shared with E News. “People love him already. He’s going to have so much fun. He’s going to do so well this season.” He noted, “I wish I could dance with him. He would be a great partner. Whoever he’s with, they’re going to have a phenomenal season.” Bersten also recalled, "Video clips are circulating of him from 10 years ago, at 11 years old. He had so much personality, even back then. We met him recently at the Get Real event, and he's just so lively. He's so grateful."

One may think that the beautiful aspects of Irwin's personality can be attributed to his love towards the animals, but Bersten revealed that it was his parents, Steve Irwin and Terry Irwin's, upbringing that made him what he is today. "They're (Robert and Bindi) just brought up so well," he gushed. "It's just such a beautiful family, so we're so lucky to welcome Robert into the ballroom." In an interview with Good Morning America, the wildlife warrior also paid tribute to his late father and said, "I'm going to be there for my family, dancing for Bindi, and you know, also dancing for my dad, continuing that legacy that he created, and that's really at the core of what I do, and it's who I am."

Irwin, who grew up seeing his father work passionately and now does the same himself, joked, "The animals I dance with are like crocodiles and venomous snakes, and you've got to be light on your feet, so I think that helps. He added, "I'm going to be channeling the bird of paradise. They are truly groovy. They have the moves of a Jagger." Having said that, it does seem like Irwin is ready and all set to rock on the dance floor and do it his way.