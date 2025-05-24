Bindi Irwin has a bold prediction about Robert's ‘DWTS’ stint — and honestly, we see it coming true

Robert Irwin hasn’t even hit the ‘DWTS’ Season 32 dance floor yet, but his sister Bindi already knows what’s coming

'Dancing With The Stars' star Robert Irwin has to live up to the expectations of the fans as well as his elder sister, Bindi Irwin. While having a chat with US Weekly earlier this month, Robert, the son of the late Australian conservationist, Steve Irwin, candidly spoke about competing on the ABC dance competition and went on to say, "I’m just going to get real for a second, I’m so nervous. I’m really nervous.” Soon after, Robert mentioned that showcasing his dance moves in the 'DWTS' ballroom makes him more anxious than “jumping on a crocodile” or any of his work as a wildlife conservationist.

Robert further added, "I just don’t really know what to expect." Regardless of his nerves, Robert is excited to be a part of 'Dancing With The Stars' and thrilled about the new experience. In addition to this, Robert also stated that he feels he's lucky to have a former mirrorball champion in his family. For the unversed, let us share with you that Robert's elder sister Bindi competed on 'DWTS' Season 21 with her pro partner Derek Hough, and the duo ended up winning the show.

While raving over his sister Bindi, Robert exclaimed, “You have no idea how grateful I am to have Bindi, who went through this experience. Not only did she do Dancing With the Stars, I mean, she won Dancing With the Stars, and just was such an incredible shining light. I remember watching [her] on that show just thinking, ‘This is the coolest thing ever.'” While cheering on his sister during her journey on 'DWTS', Robert confessed that there was “a little part” of him that wanted to give it a try for himself. In the same interview, Robert playfully stated that his sibling Bindi has her “work cut out” when it comes to sharing tips and tricks. Robert remarked, “I’m going to need all that help I can get. I’m not a dancer."

On the other hand, Bindi thinks that her younger brother Robert will become a fan favorite in no time. “You can learn to dance, but the genuine passion, dedication, and determination that comes from within, and that’s what I think will set you apart, because you genuinely are a really good human,” Bindi told the media outlet. Along with this, Bindi noted that Robert “has way more rhythm and cool factor” than other family members.

Bindi gushed,“[Robert is] one of the kindest, most wonderful human beings I’ve ever known. So he’s got this. He has nothing to be worried about. All we have to be worried about is him breaking the internet every week.” When Robert was announced as the first contestant for 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34 in April 2025, Bindi took to her Instagram page to congratulate him. At that time, Bindi wrote, "DANCING WITH THE STARS SEASON 34 - LET’S GOOOO! Robert, you are going to absolutely shine in the ballroom. I wish I could express the magnitude of how proud I am of you and everything you have achieved. Can’t wait to cheer you on each week as you inspire so many with your strength, kindness, and determination. Here’s to an extraordinary journey ahead."