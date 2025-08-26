Kelly Clarkson misses 'The Voice' taping amid personal issues, but an 'American Idol' alum steps in to help

Kelly Clarkson is coping with the death of her former husband, Brandon Blackstock

From postponing her Las Vegas residency to the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson is dealing with quite a few shake-ups in both her personal and professional life. Due to these issues, Clarkson, who is all set to make a comeback on 'The Voice,' Season 28, missed filming. However, a fellow 'American Idol' alum had her back. The fact that this diva stepped in to help Clarkson is just one example of how Idol contestants always support one another.

Jennifer Hudson attends the 2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes)

Reportedly, Jennifer Hudson recently stepped in to help Clarkson, as per Deadline. Clarkson was absent from a rehearsal for the battle rounds of 'The Voice' earlier this month due to the passing of her former husband, Blackstock, who was also the father of her two children. During her absence, fellow 'American Idol' alum Hudson stepped in to cover for Clarkson, helping ensure that the rehearsal went smoothly. This was a temporary arrangement, with Clarkson returning to the show for the remainder of Season 29, according to Movieguide.

Blackstock passed away earlier this month at age 48 after battling melanoma. A family representative told PEOPLE, "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Reportedly, Clarkson and Blackstock, who wed in 2013, share two children. daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9. The couple split in 2020. Following Blackstock's passing, Clarkson shared a message with fans about postponing her shows, writing, "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas. While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows, and I so appreciate your grace, kindness, and understanding."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson)

Clarkson first met Blackstock at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2006, when he was still married to Melissa Ashworth. Notably, they reconnected several years later at the Super Bowl and were married in October 2013. Her 2015 song 'Piece By Piece' was inspired by Blackstock and the stability he brought to her life, contrasting with the abandonment she felt from her father.

After their wedding, Blackstock, who also managed Blake Shelton, became Clarkson's manager as well. "I wouldn't have hired Brandon to be my manager if I didn't see firsthand how great he is at that and how much he cares about Blake," she told Marie Claire in 2018. She further added, "And the way that [Blake's] career has blown up, I would have hired Brandon regardless. He's really talented at what he does and his mind really does work in a completely different way."