A returning ‘Voice’ coach thinks no one will pick him for season 28 — and his reason lowkey makes sense

'The Voice' Season 28 returns with a powerhouse panel — but Niall Horan is surprisingly unsure of his place

‘The Voice’ coach Niall Horan is ironically doubting his own skills, even as fans go wild over his Season 28 return. The One Direction alum has sparked a huge buzz online since his comeback was announced. Yet, he admits to feeling nervous about not being the contestants’ top choice. After taking a break from coaching to focus on his music career, the young singer worries he might have lost his edge and fears being picked last.

Horan took to social media to share a clip with his fellow coach, Michael Bublé. The latter made it clear that the ‘Night Changes’ hitmaker will be coming back to the show after a few seasons off. After Bublé’s announcement, Horan hesitantly came forward and shared his doubts and fears. “I took a year out to go on tour and I’m not sure how I feel about coming back,” he said. “It’s a nerve-wracking experience coming back, and I’m not sure if anybody would wanna be on my team,” he added. Horan wished that he hadn’t taken the year off because he would have been “on a roll” otherwise.

All this while Bublé was warning people to show Horan some respect. Turns out, the coach duo indulged in an Instagram trend, and it was all a hilarious act. This clip certainly gave a glimpse to the fans of what they can expect to see in 'The Voice' Season 28. Horan has a massive fandom and could possibly be the most picked coach of the upcoming season. Contestants who audition for ‘The Voice’ either pick their childhood inspirations or their latest crushes for their coaches. Considering Horan’s craze, he will certainly be a favorite among the younger contestants. There’s another aspect of the singer’s past that works in his favor on ‘The Voice.’

Horan has been part of a singing competition show, and it’s safe to say that he aced it at the time. He auditioned on ‘X Factor’ as a solo artist and was later made part of the band, One Direction. The band, also consisting of Harry Styles, Zyan Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and the late Liam Payne, earned global love and recognition. Given how Horan’s participation in the talent show flared, he would be a great pick for any of the young contestants.

As far as Bublé is concerned, he’s quite a seasoned coach on the show at this point. Season 28 will mark his third consecutive year as a judge, and he couldn’t be more thrilled about it. Speaking to PEOPLE, the ‘Spicy Margarita’ singer shared his excitement over returning to ‘The Voice.’ "This is the best job I’ve ever had. Going to work every day is a joy, and I’m so thrilled to be back,” he said. “I get to be a part of helping someone else in their journey to do that same thing, there’s nothing better. It is really fulfilling,” he added. ‘The Voice’ season 28 is scheduled to premiere on September 22, 2025, at 8 pm ET on NBC.