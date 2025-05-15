Two decades after losing 'American Idol', this EGOT winner might take Carrie Underwood's seat as judge

"I think it’d be cool for the contestants to have people who have once been in their shoes," the past Idol said.

'American Idol' season 23 introduced past winner Carrie Underwood on the judge's panel, and as season 23 draws the curtain, another past 'American Idol' star is manifesting her comeback. Jennifer Hudson, who rose to fame after becoming one of the season 3 finalists in 2004, recently told Parade in an exclusive that she hopes to return to 'American Idol' as a seasoned mentor. “Definitely! I mean, I think it’s cool because I’ve been a coach on ‘The Voice.’ ‘American Idol’ would be wonderful because I think it’d be cool for the contestants to have people who have once been in their shoes," she said.

Hudson already has 'The Voice' coach experience under her belt; she dominated the red seat for seasons 13 and 15, respectively. Additionally, the 'Giving Myself' hitmaker mentored young artists on 'The Voice UK' for three consecutive seasons and won season 6 with Mo Jamil Adeniran in 2017. The EGOT winner told the renowned publication that she still got emotional every time she thought back to her 'American Idol' elimination day. “You know, right after I was eliminated, I used to get jitters and be like, ‘Why am I so nervous?’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s Wednesday, elimination days!’ But it’s been some time, so not as much anymore," she explained. Regarding it as a milestone in her life, the 'Think Like a Man' singer celebrated the moment's 20th anniversary and labeled it a blessing in disguise.

Jennifer Hudson at the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Denzel Washington at the Dolby Theatre on June 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Michael Kovac)

“God turned it around for my good! From Idol to EGOT, baby !!! 20 years later, and now back on TV with my own show,” she captioned the throwback post on Instagram. Hudson shares a surprising connection with the currently eliminated Idol Gabby Samone. In 2022, the 'Spotlight' singer had discovered Samone and collaborated with Southwest Airlines to invite the Baltimore native on her show as part of the 'Artist On The Rise' initiative, the Jennifer Hudson Show blog reported. Hudson even showcased support for Samone after the latter expressed her interest in auditioning for 'American Idol.' Simone went on to secure a spot in the top 7 but was unfortunately eliminated before reaching the top 5.

“My first season here, I got a chance to highlight a phenomenal singer named Gabby Samone,” Hudson said while cheering the young artist through an Instagram clip. “She is a rising star and was featured on ‘American Idol.’ I am super proud of her! She even gave me a shout-out!” Meanwhile, in 2014, the Grammy winner paid a visit to her roots and performed her hit single 'Where You At' from her album 'I Remember Me' before the unveiling of the top 11 contestants on the reality singing show. Hudson has acquired a $30 million net worth with her successful music career.

Apart from this, she has also carved herself a respectful place in Hollywood. She became the youngest African-American actress to win an Academy Award for her supporting role in 'Dreamgirls.' She was also part of the critically acclaimed 'Aretha Franklin' biopic in 2021, as per Just Jared. Thus, making her one of the strong contenders for the judge's seat on 'American Idol.'