Magician gets buzzed on ‘AGT’ — but he flips the script and stuns everyone with a jaw-dropping final trick

“It kind of hurt my feelings,” Mirz said as went on to perform an act that left the crowd esctatic

Howie Mandel is possibly the least harsh among judges on ‘America's Got Talent’ history, so it comes as no surprise that fans were taken aback when he hit the red buzzer for magician Zak Mirz, widely loved for making audiences a part of his acts. The fact that it happened in the final round of the quarterfinal, on September 9, made it all the more shocking. The other contestants of the show included chorale group Birmingham Youth, vocal group The BoykinZ, dance group The Funkateer Dancers, singer-guitarist Chuck Adams, vocal duo Crash Adams, laser act Gendai, singer and cellist Cole Swensen & Judy, dance group Team Recycled, bodybuilder Mike Munz, and acrobatic duo TT Boys.

“Tonight we are going to make a big mess,” Mirz started his act, handing over three cards to his judges. In typical Mirz fashion, the audience had already been given three cards at the start of the show, and it was now time to use those. As Mirz went over the steps, instructing the audience and judges to follow, Mandel did not appear pleased. Before the magician's act could end, he hit the X, inviting jeers from the audience. “It's taking too long,” the judge exclaimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

“It kind of hurt my feelings, but it's fine,” Mirz said as he continued his act. In the end, when the magician managed to stun the entire audience by making them have a pair of cards that combined to form a picture, Mandel had to take his X back. The crowd erupted in cheers, and Simon Cowell said, "That's not a trick. That is magic, right?" "That's right," Mel B agreed. America’s Got Talent' Season 20’s final Quarterfinals results aired on September 10, and it's no surprise that Mirz is a part of it. The others who made it from that night include Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir and TT Boys. Mandel, however, was not present for the announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent Auditions (@agtauditions)

Addressing Mandel's absence, 'AGT' host Terry Crews said, “Howie has had a loss in the family, so he’s not going to be with us tonight. Our best wishes go out to Howie, and he will be back next week.” No further details were provided. As per a TV Insider article, Mandel had said in 2023 that his mother, Evy Mandel, had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Stating that his glasses were his own line at SEE Eyewear, he revealed that a portion of the sales goes to Alzheimer's patients. "My mother suffers from [the disease] so this is something that is near and dear to me. It’s a real tough thing,” he had said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zak Mirz (@zakmirz)

The 'AGT' semifinals will be held live on September 16. The other acts include Mike Munz, Chuck Adams, Cole Swensen & Judy, Crash Adams, GENDAI, The Boykinz, and The Funkateer Dancers. Results will be revealed on Wednesday, September 17. The selected acts, including one that receives the semifinal golden buzzer, will compete for the $1 million grand prize and the 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 winner's title on September 23.