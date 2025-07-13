Shy personal trainer took off his shirt — then did the wildest thing ‘AGT’ has ever seen with his muscles

Simon Cowell thought he was a comedian — until he revealed his body and the muscles did the talking

NBC's 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 is grabbing major headlines thanks to its entertaining and diverse lineup of performers. Not only that, but the latest Season is also packed with unique acts. Adding to the list is a talented contestant who stunned judges with his incredible muscle control. However, at first, Simon Cowell was skeptical, but he soon had to eat his own words and even offered the participant to be his personal trainer.

The contestant in question is Mike Munz, who surprised viewers on Tuesday, July 8's episode of 'America's Got Talent' with his shy and humble personality. Dressed in a black sweater and glasses, Munz shared, "I've always been very introverted, growing up, and very shy. I was always the kid who sat in the back of the class and everyone forgot I was there." He added, "I'm excited, I'm a little nervous. I always grew up very shy, so for me to even be here on a stage is a little crazy. My teenage self wouldn't believe it," per NBC. On the stage, Cowell guessed he might be a comedian or dancer based on his slim build, but Munz clarified, "I'm a personal trainer. I try to help people get healthy and slim down."

Munz also said if he won the show, he'd use the money to do something nice for his mother. When Sofía Vergara guessed he might beatbox, he shocked everyone by ripping off his sweater to reveal a toned, muscular body underneath. Soon, Munz's performance began, and he amazed everyone with his unique muscle control. He flexed, popped, and moved his muscles in an almost unimaginable way.

Impressed host Terry Crews said, "That’s a whole other level of hard." Cowell even stood up, and Howie Mandel shouted, "The boss is standing!" After the performance, Cowell exclaimed, "Because I wasn't expecting that! I thought you were going to take your clothes off and you were going to be like a pencil. I've never seen anyone have so many muscles in their body and troll them all over."

Cowell jokingly added, "I mean… I've got to ask this, would you ever consider taking on a client who could do with a bit of a tone-up? It’s just a friend of mine," to which Munz playfully offered to teach Cowell's 'friend' his special move, the 'Munz wave,' a ripple from his chest to his shoulder that he said no one else can do. Then, Vergara curiously asked, "Do other people do this?" to which Munz replied that he hadn’t seen anyone else do it. Mel B praised the act, saying, "This is why I love America's Got Talent, because we don't know what is going to come onto this stage. And I think what you've done is hot, fit, and unique. You are brilliant," per Entertainment Weekly.

'AGT' viewers were also pleased with Munz's act and shared their support for the trainer in a YouTube video. A fan commented, "That was insane, muscle control is all I have to say. Wow! Well done, Mike!" while another added, "Wow. Amazing performance. Simon's face is like WOW." A viewer remarked, "This guy just completely changed bodybuilding competition." Meanwhile, another noted, "Simon's facial expression said wtf?? And wow! At the same time." A fan shared, "By far, this is the coolest act I have ever seen in AGT!!!"