Full list of shows and movies coming in September on Hallmark+

Here's the full list of all the Hallmark movies and shows coming to Hallmark+

LOS ANGLES, CALIFORNIA: Exciting news for all Hallmark lovers! Starting Tuesday, September 10, Hallmark+ will launch, offering a fresh streaming experience. Get ready to enjoy the latest movies and shows, including their first-ever reality TV series and special holiday programs.

Hallmark's CEO, Mike Perry, stated, "We're thrilled to offer something new and special. We want to make our fans happy and give them more reasons to love our brand," as reported by Hallmark. Get ready to enjoy your favorite feel-good content in a whole new way! Here's a list of all the movies, TV shows, and unscripted series coming to Hallmark+.

‘The Chicken Sisters’

A still from 'The Chicken Sisters' (@hallmark)

Meet 'The Chicken Sisters', a heartwarming show set in the small town of Merinac. This show follows two families who own fried chicken restaurants in a small town. They've been competing with each other for years, and it's caused a lot of tension. However, amid all the rivalry, romance blossoms, and people learn to forgive.

The show's creator, Annie Mebane, said, "This show is not just about cooking. It's about how our family's past can hurt us and how we can heal. I love sharing this story about strong women and their journey to happiness," as reported by Variety. ‘The Chicken Sisters’ premieres on Tuesday, September 10, on Hallmark+, with new episodes coming out every Thursday after that, starting on September 12.

‘Groomsmen’ movie trilogy

A still from 'The Groomsmen Trilogy' (@hallmark)

Hallmark's got a treat for you! Introducing 'Groomsmen', a heartwarming movie trilogy that flips the script and tells the story from the groom's side. Meet Pete, Danny, and Jackson - three buddies navigating love, friendship, and family drama. You'll laugh, cry, and cheer them on! Philicia Kennedy-Flamer, Hallmark's programming manager, stated, "We can't wait for you to fall in love with these stories! Our lead actors are a dream team, bringing so much humor and heart to their roles. It's going to be a wild ride," as reported by Variety. The ‘Groomsmen’ movie trilogy premieres in Fall 2024 on Hallmark+.

‘Love on the Danube’

A still from 'Love on the Danube' (@hallmark)

Get ready to sail into love with the 'Love on the Danube' movie collection! Three couples find romance on a scenic boat tour down the Danube River. Their heartwarming stories are told across three movies. 'Love on the Danube: Love Song', 'Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway', and 'Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars'. Join six passengers as they navigate love, laughter, and adventure on board. With stunning river views as their backdrop, they discover that love can be just around the corner.

The 'Love on the Danube' trilogy premieres in September 2024 on Hallmark+, with three heartwarming movies releasing on the following dates: 'Love on the Danube: Love Song' on Tuesday, September 10, 'Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway' on Thursday, September 19, and 'Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars' on Thursday, September 26.

‘Mistletoe Murders’

Meet Emily, a kind and clever shop owner who loves Christmas and solving mysteries. When she's not running her store, Emily helps her friends and the handsome Sheriff solve murders in their small town. Together, they make sure the bad guys don't get away! Catch 'Emily Lane Mysteries' this Fall 2024.

‘Holidazed’

A still from 'Holidazed' (@hallmark)

Imagine a cozy cul-de-sac in Oak Bay, Oregon, where six families live life together. As the holiday season approaches, they'll share in each other's joys, struggles, and traditions. From laughter to tears, they'll support each other through it all. Get ready to feel the warmth and love of the season with these neighbors in Fall 2024!

How to stream Hallmark+?

Hallmark+ is the ultimate streaming destination for heartwarming stories! This new platform offers exclusive original movies and TV shows, like 'When Calls the Heart' and 'The Good Witch', without any ads.

Hallmark+ replaces Hallmark Movies Now and includes all your favorite content, plus new additions. If you're already a subscriber, don't worry - you'll be automatically switched to Hallmark+. Try it out for just $7.99/month or $79.99/year (that's $6.65/month).