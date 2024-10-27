'The Christmas Charade': Inside Hallmark movie's stunning filming locations

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: As the holiday season inches closer, prepare to be enchanted by Whitney (Rachel Skarsten)'s heartwarming journey in Hallmark's 'The Christmas Charade' premiering Saturday, October 26. The holiday film follows the story of Whitney, a careful librarian whose life takes an unexpected turn due to a blind date mix-up.

The blunder propels her into an exciting adventure in which she disguises herself as Special Agent Josh's (Corey Sevier) partner and they collaborate to track down a crafty art thief attempting to steal the prized Heart of Christmas necklace at a prominent Christmas Eve charity gala. As the film is set against a fascinating backdrop and is primarily filmed in Canada, let's discuss and explore the beautiful filming locations that lend an authentic flavor to the movie.

Hamilton, Ontario

The vast majority of the film is shot in Hamilton. Over the years, Hamilton has evolved as one of Canada's top industrial towns with its iron and steel industry, which was created in the mid-19th Century, according to Britannica.

In addition to steel production, Hamilton's economy includes the manufacture of railroad equipment, apparel, appliances, automobile components, and other products, as well as important contributions from health care, local government, and education. The city also serves as a financial hub and is well-known for its enormous fruit-growing sector and one of Canada's largest outdoor markets.

Liuna Station, Hamilton

Liuna Station is a historic rail station that has been renovated into an event venue. It is known for its big architecture and antique charm, making it an ideal site for major moments in holiday films, as per 4filming.

The station closed on February 26, 1993, and sat abandoned for several years owing to its size and need for maintenance before Hollywood producers paid CN $1 million in 1996 to refurbish it for the film 'The Long Kiss Goodnight,' according to Train Web. This rehabilitation drew the Labourer's International Union of North America (LIUNA), which bought the station and paid an extra $3 million to convert it into LIUNA Station, a rental hall for events that reopened in 2000.

How to stream 'The Christmas Charade'?

If you don't have cable to access Hallmark to watch 'The Christmas Charade', the best option is to use a live TV streaming service. There are several options, ranging from decent but expensive YouTube TV to less reputable services.

Philo is a trustworthy and reasonably priced live TV streaming service. If money isn't a problem, you can get YouTube TV or DirecTV's 'Ultimate Package', which includes not just Hallmark but also a slew of other channels. You may also register directly on Hallmark's website or through Hallmark Movies Now.

