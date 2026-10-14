MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Where was ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 filmed? Everything to know about the Boston setting

A preview caught everyone’s attention when a female participant overheard her blind date’s opinion of her.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Preview featuring Sarah Williams (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Preview featuring Sarah Williams (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ returns with its latest season, based in Boston. Season 11 is set to premiere on October 14 and will feature 30 Boston singles entering the pods to find a romantic connection. The highly anticipated global dating experiment has become a fan favorite on the streamer. For viewers wondering, Netflix has brought the show to Boston, Massachusetts, with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

‘Love Is Blind’ r
A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Preview featuring Sarah (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

For those unfamiliar with the show’s format, singles go on multiple blind dates without the slightest hint of what their partner looks like. After a series of dates, they form emotional connections as they get to know each other. Only after one of them proposes do they finally see their fiancé/fiancée in person. Next, the engaged couples go on a vacation to explore physical connections while also meeting fellow couples. The next stage is crucial: couples meet their partner’s friends and family before getting married in four weeks.

‘Love Is Blind’ r
A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Preview featuring John (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

For the latest ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11, 30 single Bostonians will enter the pods in the “hopes of becoming newlywed New Englanders.” Ahead of the premiere, the Netflix show has caught everyone’s attention after it dropped a preview. For the first time, a pod door was left open, leading to an unexpected turn of events. John Shannon was on a blind date with Sarah Williams. The two talked about his favorite song and how he was “really excited” to talk to her again. Soon, the date ended, and he left the pod while Sarah sat on a couch in hers.

After stepping out of the pod, a fellow participant asked John about his date. He responded, “Not the people I expected, dude. My bottom two, I talked to,” which Sarah overheard. Soon, she also left the pod and told some of the fellow female participants, “They’re so stupid. They keep the door open!” She added, “I overheard him saying I was one of his bottom two.” In a confessional, Sarah shared more, “The door to the pod was open, and I overheard John saying that he had spoken to someone he wasn’t that interested in. But then someone asked him how it went, and he said, “‘Good.’ And it was me.” To find out what happened next, fans can soon stream ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 episodes on Netflix.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Are Jax and Stew still together? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 couple’s status after awkward reveal
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

Are Jax and Stew still together? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 couple’s status after awkward reveal

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11, which features singles from Boston, released five episodes on Netflix on October 14
34 minutes ago
Was Brian Austin Green on ‘DWTS’? Actor explains absence from audience as Sharna Burgess returns
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Was Brian Austin Green on ‘DWTS’? Actor explains absence from audience as Sharna Burgess returns

Sharna Burgess is paired with Tyler Cameron on the dance competition.
2 hours ago
Who went home on 'DWTS' tonight? Season 35's Super Bowl night ends with another favorite's exit
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Who went home on 'DWTS' tonight? Season 35's Super Bowl night ends with another favorite's exit

'Dancing With The Stars' Week 5 saw the contestants perform to iconic tracks by Super Bowl halftime performers
7 hours ago
Ella Langley calls out Riley Green’s ‘typical’ comments on her success on ‘The Voice’
THE VOICE

Ella Langley calls out Riley Green’s ‘typical’ comments on her success on ‘The Voice’

Riley Green is one of the coaches on 'The Voice' Season 30, which airs new episodes on NBC
1 day ago
Who is Taylor Ann Green? ‘Below Deck’ is back for Season 13 with ‘Southern Charm’ crossover
BELOW DECK (2013)

Who is Taylor Ann Green? ‘Below Deck’ is back for Season 13 with ‘Southern Charm’ crossover

A ‘Southern Charm’ star appeared on ‘Below Deck’ Season 13 Episode 1 with her then-boyfriend
1 day ago
‘Big Brother’ Season 30 may bring back iconic veterans with a $1M grand prize
BIG BROTHER

‘Big Brother’ Season 30 may bring back iconic veterans with a $1M grand prize

The fan-favorite reality show’s milestone season is expected to feature a larger prize pot and the game’s ‘iconic vets.’
1 day ago
Who is Caroline Alexis? Inside ‘The Voice’ star’s budding romance with Everett Bounds
THE VOICE

Who is Caroline Alexis? Inside ‘The Voice’ star’s budding romance with Everett Bounds

Caroline and Everett from Team Riley competed against each other in the Battle Rounds Night 1.
1 day ago
Is ‘The Voice’ on tonight? What the Season 30 schedule change means for new episodes
THE VOICE

Is ‘The Voice’ on tonight? What the Season 30 schedule change means for new episodes

'The Voice' Season 30 continues the Battles, with a few scheduling updates viewers should know.
1 day ago
What time does ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 premiere? Netflix release time, episode schedule and more
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

What time does ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 premiere? Netflix release time, episode schedule and more

Thirty Boston singles enter the pods as ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 unfolds on Netflix, and here's the complete schedule for the reality show.
1 day ago
Alexia Umansky shares she was ‘taken advantage of’ by a friend on ‘Special Forces’: ‘Didn't have the power..’
REALITY TV

Alexia Umansky shares she was ‘taken advantage of’ by a friend on ‘Special Forces’: ‘Didn't have the power..’

In the latest episode of ‘Special Forces,’ Alexia reflected on a painful incident and shared something she had kept from her family.
1 day ago