Where was ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 filmed? Everything to know about the Boston setting

A preview caught everyone’s attention when a female participant overheard her blind date’s opinion of her.

Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ returns with its latest season, based in Boston. Season 11 is set to premiere on October 14 and will feature 30 Boston singles entering the pods to find a romantic connection. The highly anticipated global dating experiment has become a fan favorite on the streamer. For viewers wondering, Netflix has brought the show to Boston, Massachusetts, with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Preview featuring Sarah (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

For those unfamiliar with the show’s format, singles go on multiple blind dates without the slightest hint of what their partner looks like. After a series of dates, they form emotional connections as they get to know each other. Only after one of them proposes do they finally see their fiancé/fiancée in person. Next, the engaged couples go on a vacation to explore physical connections while also meeting fellow couples. The next stage is crucial: couples meet their partner’s friends and family before getting married in four weeks.

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Preview featuring John (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

For the latest ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11, 30 single Bostonians will enter the pods in the “hopes of becoming newlywed New Englanders.” Ahead of the premiere, the Netflix show has caught everyone’s attention after it dropped a preview. For the first time, a pod door was left open, leading to an unexpected turn of events. John Shannon was on a blind date with Sarah Williams. The two talked about his favorite song and how he was “really excited” to talk to her again. Soon, the date ended, and he left the pod while Sarah sat on a couch in hers.

After stepping out of the pod, a fellow participant asked John about his date. He responded, “Not the people I expected, dude. My bottom two, I talked to,” which Sarah overheard. Soon, she also left the pod and told some of the fellow female participants, “They’re so stupid. They keep the door open!” She added, “I overheard him saying I was one of his bottom two.” In a confessional, Sarah shared more, “The door to the pod was open, and I overheard John saying that he had spoken to someone he wasn’t that interested in. But then someone asked him how it went, and he said, “‘Good.’ And it was me.” To find out what happened next, fans can soon stream ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 episodes on Netflix.