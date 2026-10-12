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What time does ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 premiere? Netflix release time, episode schedule and more

Thirty Boston singles enter the pods as ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 unfolds on Netflix, and here's the complete schedule for the reality show.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A face-to-face reveal in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11, which brings the dating experiment to Boston (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A face-to-face reveal in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11, which brings the dating experiment to Boston (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Most first dates don’t end with wedding planning, but ‘Love Is Blind’ has never followed that rule. Here, singles can choose someone to marry without ever meeting face-to-face. Then comes the part a wall can’t help with: living together. Season 11 takes that leap to Boston, where another group of singles is ready to enter the pods.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 premieres Wednesday, October 14, on Netflix at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT. The first five episodes drop together, giving viewers more than one episode to settle into. You can watch them whenever you’re ready after release. From there, new batches arrive every Wednesday at the same time.

The women of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 gather for a cast photo ahead of the October 14 premiere (Image Source: Netflix)
The women of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 gather for a cast photo ahead of the October 14 premiere (Image Source: Netflix)

The season unfolds over four weeks, with the opening batch followed by episodes six through eight on October 21. Episodes 9 through 11 arrive on October 28. The rollout then wraps with Episode 12, the finale, on November 4. That makes 12 episodes across the announced schedule, with a week between each release rather than a single drop for the whole season.

If you’re already wondering when everyone will reunite to explain what happened, that date is still missing from the calendar. Netflix hasn’t announced a Season 11 reunion date yet. November 4 is the finale date, so it shouldn’t be treated as the reunion date, too. For now, viewers planning to save the episodes can circle November 4 as the finale date.

The men of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 pose in the lounge ahead of their pod dates (Image Source: Netflix)
The men of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 pose in the lounge ahead of their pod dates (Image Source: Netflix)

The Boston cast includes 30 singles aged 28 to 40, with Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey returning as hosts. Netflix’s cast guide introduces people working in healthcare, engineering, sales, and other fields. There’s also a beekeeper, a yacht captain, and a single father. Their introductions offer a starting point for getting to know the group before the pod conversations begin.

Netflix’s trailer gives viewers a glimpse of those conversations and what follows them. Alongside tears in the pods, there are questions about whether an engagement is still on. “So, are we still engaged? Or did she dump me?” one participant asks. The trailer leaves that question hanging, with the answer still to come in the episodes.

Once the engaged couples meet face-to-face, they have several weeks to turn their pod connection into a shared life. Moving in together brings everyday routines into the relationship. Wedding planning also means deciding whether they’re ready to make the commitment they discussed through a wall. By the time they reach the altar, each person has to decide whether to go through with the marriage.

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