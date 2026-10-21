‘The Golden Life’ gets streaming update after its ‘RHONY’ reunion

Five former ‘RHONY’ stars reunite in Palm Beach, where old friendships come with unfinished business.

The former ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ stars have traded New York for Palm Beach, but a change of scenery still leaves plenty to catch up on. ‘The Golden Life’ brings five familiar faces back together for another chapter of friendships, dating and unfinished business. The series premiered on E! on October 20. For fans watching without cable, though, the premiere came with a question: where could they stream it?

Now there’s an answer. Hulu will begin streaming ‘The Golden Life’ on November 3, with the first two episodes available at launch. Subsequent episodes will arrive seven days after their E! broadcasts. U.S. bundle subscribers will also be able to stream the series through Hulu on Disney+.

The arrangement comes through a licensing agreement between Hulu and Versant, which controls E! following its split from Comcast. The series launched without a confirmed streaming destination, making this the first announced on-demand home for the reunion. Viewers following the show on E! can continue watching new episodes on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Those choosing Hulu will need to account for the seven-day delay rather than expect next-day availability.

Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley and Kelly Bensimon make up the cast. According to the series logline, “Whether it’s yacht parties accompanied by past flings on the not-so-sunny coast of Florida, championing the Gay Polo League, an old-school girls weekend in Miami, or glamorous shop-and-sip events in luxury boutiques, the ladies bring their iconic personalities to the exclusive Palm Beach scene.”

Luann de Lesseps (L) and Dorinda Medley in a scene from ‘The Golden Life’ (Image Source: E!)

“We knew we were onto something special with ‘The Golden Life,’ and the enthusiasm around the series has been palpable. We’re excited to bring this new chapter to an even wider audience,” Val Boreland, president of entertainment at Versant, said in a statement reported by Variety. “This agreement with Hulu extends the reach of a distinctive E! series and reflects Versant’s strategy of creating more ways for fans to connect with the programming they love.”

Morgan had previously suggested that the series would stream on Hulu, although Versant insiders said there were no streaming plans at that point. The new agreement now confirms that option. It also builds on Versant’s earlier Hulu deal for U.S. streaming rights to ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’. For ‘The Golden Life’ viewers, the date to mark is November 3, when the first two episodes become available to catch up on demand.