‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ Finale: 5 major moments to expect from AMC+ show's Episode 10

AMC's ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ follows a clone who is hellbent to uncover the truth about her origins

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Orphan Black: Echoes'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Lucy's (Krysten Ritter) quest to discover the truth about her existence will finally come to a conclusion in the finale of 'Orphan Black: Echoes' on Sunday, August 25. The sci-fi series, created by Anna Fishko, is set shortly when a cloned woman named Lucy goes on a mission to learn the hidden truth of her creation.

Episode 9 of 'Orphan Black: Echoes' ended on a cliffhanger with Tom (Reed Diamond) abducting Charlie (Zariella Langford-Haughton), leaving Lucy's plans in jeopardy. With high stakes on the line, the finale will undoubtedly be thrilling. So, let us examine five highly anticipated moments that will shake the finale of 'Orphan Black: Echoes'.

1. Will Lucy be able to rescue Charlie in the 'Orphan Black: Echoes' Finale Episode?

Krysten Ritter as Lucy in a still from 'Orphan Black: Echoes' (@amc+)

In the ninth episode of 'Orphan Black: Echoes', Lucy has a personal upheaval when it is revealed that Tom, who has constantly been following her, kidnaps Charlie. This startling action puts Lucy in a vulnerable predicament since her priority will now be to save Charlie first.

From the beginning of the show, it is evident that Lucy is solely on a self-discovery quest to protect her loved ones, and with Charlie's life in peril, she will undoubtedly develop a strategy to save her. Charlie's destiny will most certainly be a key focus of the finale, creating a stressful and thrilling moment for viewers.

2. What will happen to Xander in 'Orphan Black: Echoes' Finale Episode?

Vinson Tran as Xander in a still from 'Orphan Black: Echoes' (@amc+

Paul Darros's (James Hiroyuki Liao) printout Xander (Vinson Tran) is shocked to learn the fate of his prior prints in the ninth episode of 'Orphan Black: Echoes'. Despite his grief, Xander manages to assist in unlocking the undersea vault carrying important medical information, indicating that Darros has access to the entire public's medical records, raising suspicions about his actual motivations.

Now, Xander's response to the tragic finding of earlier prints that had been let to die shows severe mental struggle and an identity issue. In the finale, Xander may face great emotional and psychological problems, which might prompt him to seek atonement for the previous misdeeds he's performed while under Darros' sway. Xander's actions can result in a confrontation that influences the resolution of the fundamental conflict.

3. What is Paul Darros's plan in 'Orphan Black: Echoes' ?

James Hiroyuki Liao as Paul Darros in a still from 'Orphan Black: Echoes'(@amc+)

Since the beginning of 'Orphan Black: Echoes,' Paul Darros has remained a mysterious person. His constant impulse to create and manipulate printouts sets the show's central conflict. The shocking revelation that he was producing his own printouts and possessing the general public's media data raises more suspicions about his intentions.

The last episode will surely reveal his evil scheme, in which it could be revealed that the medical information he has gathered maybe is to blackmail or influence significant officials or even the general public. He may want to present himself as a visionary or savior while covertly pursuing darker goals.

4. What will Dr. Eleanor Miller's fate be in 'Orphan Black: Echoes'?

Rya Kihlstedt in a still from 'Orphan Black: Echoes' (@amc+)

Dr. Eleanor Miller (Rya Kihlstedt) is essential to the conflict since she prompted Dr. Kira Manning (Keeley Hawes) to devise the cloning scheme. The elder version of Eleanor, who is aware of the truth, has been deeply immersed in unraveling Darros' secrets, including the startling discovery of the medical records and the fate of the previous printouts.

While the finale will undoubtedly disclose Darros's actual motives, it is safe to believe that Eleanor and Kira will eventually reunite and live happily ever after. Eleanor, who is also aware of the possibility of developing Alzheimer's disease, which might jeopardize her life, can now actively participate in the treatment, further deepening her relationship with Kira.

5. Will the truth behind the printouts be exposed in 'Orphan Black: Echoes' ?

Amanda Fix and Krysten Ritter in a still from 'Orphan Black: Echoes' (@amc+)

As Lucy, Eleanor, Kira, and Jules Lee (Amanda Fix) put together the scattered evidence and face Darros, the ultimate showdown will most certainly disclose the entire truth behind of the Printouts's origins as well as Darros's sinister motivations.

This disclosure will most likely be significant, throwing light on the immoral experiments and maybe leading to a dramatic conclusion in which the truth is not only revealed but also utilized to demolish Darros's activities and deliver justice.

How to stream 'Orphan Black: Echoes' ?

'Orphan Black: Echoes' diminishes the lines between humans and clones (@amc+)

To watch 'Orphan Black: Echoes,' which is provided by the AMC Network, an AMC+ membership is required. Monthly subscriptions with advertising rates begin at $4.99 per month.

For commercial-free viewing, a monthly subscription is needed; this subscription costs $8.99. In addition, you can subscribe for $6.99 per month or $83.88 for the entire year.

