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Where are JP Miller and Suzie Skinner now? Latest updates after Netflix’s ‘Death of the Pastor’s Wife’

Suzie Skinner was previously married to Chris Skinner, who drowned in a neighborhood pool
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A still from the ‘Death of the Pastor’s Wife’ trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from the ‘Death of the Pastor’s Wife’ trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Netflix’s ‘Death of the Pastor’s Wife’ was released on the streaming platform on August 26, 2026. The docuseries follows the events surrounding the death of Mica Miller, a 30-year-old worship leader. Miller was discovered dead in Lumber River State Park in North Carolina on April 27, 2024. She was found two days after serving divorce papers to her husband, Solid Rock Church pastor John-Paul “JP” Miller, and her death was ruled a suicide. The series uses Mica’s journal entries, text messages, videos, police reports, and her husband’s sermons to tell viewers the story of her years-long abusive relationship with him. However, the burning question remains: What happened to JP after Mica’s death?

A still from ‘Death of the Pastor’s Wife’ (Image Source: Netflix)
A still from ‘Death of the Pastor’s Wife’ (Image Source: Netflix)

On June 1, 2025, the pastor married Suzie Skinner in a small beachfront ceremony, reports Robbie Harvey via FITSNews. The wedding took place near a storm runoff drainage area in downtown Myrtle Beach. Suzie's first husband, Chris Skinner, was a 41-year-old quadriplegic who became a motivational speaker after a car accident. On September 6, 2021, he drowned in a neighborhood pool and was found unresponsive. His death is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Solid Rock Church, where Mica led worship, is now gone, as the building was sold. According to Netflix’s Tudum, JP continues to preach to a small group of around 15-20 people in various pop-up venues across Myrtle Beach, with Suzie joining him. But JP’s legal battles are not over yet as he faces federal charges. A grand jury indicted him earlier this year, in December 2025, for two counts: cyberstalking and obstruction of justice. The cyberstalking charge stems from his alleged harassment of Mica between November 2022 and her death. Meanwhile, the obstruction of justice charge is connected to his alleged lies to federal officials about the same incident. Notably, JP has not been charged with Mica’s murder. Tudum notes that the defense team has repeatedly requested continuances, with the most recent one filed in mid-August 2026, pushing his trial to the October 2026 term. The pastor is currently out on bond.

A glimpse of Mica Miller (Image Source: Tudum by Netflix)
A glimpse of Mica Miller (Image Source: Tudum by Netflix)

As for Mica’s family, concerns remain over JP’s upcoming trial and whether 'Mica’s Law,' which would make coercive control a crime in South Carolina, will pass this year. SB 702 was introduced in the 2026 legislative session but failed to gain traction. However, its co-sponsor says that he will reintroduce it. For now, at least, JP Miller and his new wife, Suzie Skinner, reside in Myrtle Beach, with the latter helping him lead the small congregation he now serves. The pastor’s trial is set to begin in the October term, which will determine his future. ‘Death of the Pastor’s Wife’ is now streaming on Netflix.

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