'The Bear' surprise episode sees Richie and Mikey on a road trip as devastating twist unfolds

The special episode, titled 'Gary,' focuses on best friends Richie and Mikey as they go on a road trip to make a delivery

'The Bear' surprised fans as it released a special episode before the premiere of its fifth and final season. Titled 'Gary,' the episode dropped on Hulu, and it starred Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal as best friends Richie and Mikey, respectively. The episode is likely set after Season 2's episode titled 'Fishes,' and Richie and Mikey head to Gary, Indiana, to deliver a package for Jimmy (Oliver Platt). For those unaware, Mikey dies by suicide before the show begins, bringing Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) to Chicago and putting him at odds with Richie.

Still of Mikey from 'The Bear' (Image Source: YouTube | FX Networks)

The special episode reveals that Richie and Tiff (Gillian Jacobs) are still together and expecting a baby, with the future looking bright for them. However, that doesn't last long as the couple eventually gets a divorce. Tiff requests Richie to come home by 5.15 p.m., believing she will go into labor by then. However, as revealed in Season 3, Richie misses Evie's birth, hinting at one of the reasons behind the cracks in the couple's relationship. Richie might be in a great mood, but Mikey seems to be under the weather during this road trip. The duo's chemistry is palpable as they make their way through run-down parts of the city. Despite things around them being gloomy, they are determined to make a day of it, enjoying their pizza puffs. At one point, the best friends step out of their car to join some teenagers in a basketball game.

Still of Richie from 'The Bear' (Image Source: YouTube | FX Networks)

It is during this game that Mikey's brash attitude comes to the surface. After the game, they learn that the client has pushed back the delivery, prompting them to indulge in some cocaine and beer to pass the time. Richie soon spots a nearby bar, and he pushes Mikey to join him there. Mikey rejects his offer, but Richie insists, “You’ll f**king see, you’re gonna remember this f**king day.” Richie goes to the bar, and Mikey eventually follows. Mikey seems stunned by the scene. Richie has already found a group to hang out with, which includes a redhead. As the conversation picks up, Richie reminisces about their childhood.

Still of Richie from 'The Bear' (Image Source: YouTube | FX Networks)

Mikey also takes a walk down memory lane and speaks about his mother, Donna Berzatto (Jamie Lee Curtis). He recalls Donna reassuring him that everything was going to be okay. As 'The Bear' fans know, Donna was extremely hot and cold with her boys. These comforting moments are contrasted by instances where she blatantly ignored their needs. This left a massive impact on the brothers. “I didn’t understand how that could be the same person,” Mikey says as he speaks to the woman. Richie suddenly gets a call from Jimmy, saying they are late for their delivery. The duo has inadvertently spent more time than they should have in the bar. Right before Mikey and the woman are about to kiss, Richie takes him out.

Mikey does not take this kindly and announces to the bar that his best friend is going to have a kid and mess things up just like he always does. “F**king kid’s gonna end up abandoned and alone, just like he was,” Mikey taunts him. “The one thing you can absolutely depend on with this f**king guy is that if he’s involved, he’s going to f**k it up.” Richie slaps Mikey, but sadly, as the main show reveals, his best friend was somewhat right. The duo makes the delivery, and the car ride back home is silent. The episode then shifts to the present timeline, where Richie is reminiscing about the trip. The scene doesn't clarify whether he is looking back on the journey with regret or gratitude, leaving a somber tone. His thoughts are interrupted when a car honks behind him, and as he pulls forward, another vehicle t-bones him. He is in a brutal condition when the credits start rolling. Does this mean that the highly anticipated Season 5 will begin with his life in danger? The audience must wait for the next season of the FX show to know more.