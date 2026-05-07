When will ‘Bachelorette’ release? Taylor Frankie Paul’s season may have release window but there’s a catch

Steve Carbone, aka Reality Steve, shared an exclusive update on the upcoming show’s release schedule, streaming platform, and more.

The ‘Bachelor Nation’ fans have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ Here is some exciting news from the ‘Game of Roses’ podcast hosts, Chad Kultgen and Lizzy Pace. During their May 1 podcast episode, they spoke with Steve Carbone, aka Reality Steve, who shared an update on ‘The Bachelorette’ release date. For the viewers who might not know, the upcoming season of the reality show is all set to feature Taylor Frankie Paul. Carbone revealed that the show is going to air this summer, “My sources told me that, not only is ‘The Bachelorette’ of Taylor Frankie Paul’s season going to air, it is actually going to air this summer, and it’s gonna be on ABC. They’re not gonna put it on a streamer. It’s gonna air on ABC.”

Screenshot of Taylor Frankie Paul from ‘The Bachelorette’ promo trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @bachelornationonabc)

Further, Carbone shared that he did not know about the exact release date for the same, “I don’t know the date…it’s gonna start…I don’t know, they’re going to keep it on the Sunday night schedule, like she was supposed to be in March, or they’re gonna move it to the regular Bachelorette Monday nights. But I heard it’s gonna be on ABC airing this summer.” Apart from the details he learned, Carbone also shared his guesses as to when ABC might further reveal the details for ‘The Bachelorette’, “My guess is it’s officially announced when ABC has their upfronts next week…upfronts in New York for all the networks and streamers. My guess is that’s when they’ll officially announce it. Yeah, I was told that it’s coming this summer.”

Taylor Frankie Paul during a Bachelorette event (Image Source: Facebook | The Bachelorette)

Listening to him, Kultgen shared his excitement and noted that he had “so many questions.” Along with him, Pace mentioned, “What is the justification you think that they had, you know, these hearings and the new DV charges were dropped?” Fans must remember that previously, ABC canceled the season after a video featuring Paul allegedly assaulting her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, started circulating across social media. Long-time ‘Bachelor’ insider, Carbone, shared an exclusive update earlier this week on May 4, stating he had an “exclusive update.” Apart from the show coming this summer, he also noted that official updates from ABC will be released soon, in a couple of weeks.

In his exclusive update, he then talked about ABC’s initial press release and what he thought of it. “I didn’t think it was actually going anywhere, just because when they made the initial announcement, they did say they were going to pause it. Well, you would have just said, we’re done. And this show is never airing,” he said. Sharing more about the show’s potential release schedule, he added, “It’s supposed to air this summer on ABC, which is a little surprising to me. Because, remember, when you’re airing on a network, you have to carve out. The show is usually eleven weeks long. You have to carve out eleven different Sundays or Mondays.”