When is ‘Terminal List’ Season 2 coming out? Release time, date and how to watch Chris Pratt thriller

The CIA catches up with Reece in ‘The Terminal List’ Season 2 and forces him to stop a terrorist group’s resurgence

Chris Pratt is set to return as Navy SEAL Commander James Reece in the second season of ‘The Terminal List.’ The new season adapts Jack Carr’s second novel, ‘True Believer,’ and will see Reece become embroiled in an even more sinister conspiracy. Tom Hopper, Constance Wu, and others also return as new faces join the cast.

Season 1 of ‘The Terminal List’ begins with James Reece (Chris Pratt) having an absolutely awful day. His entire platoon is lost on a mission gone wrong. At home, Reece struggles with a jumble of memories and begins to suspect that the mission was not the accident it appeared to be. As he uncovers a conspiracy involving powerful people, the killings of his teammates and his family push him toward revenge, leading him to target those responsible. By the end of Season 1, Reece completes his list of targets and goes into hiding. In Season 2, Reece is looking for a new gig when the CIA catches up with him and forces him to stop a terrorist group’s resurgence. Meanwhile, he tries to prove his innocence and uncover an international conspiracy tied to his family history.

A still from ‘The Terminal List’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

When does ‘The Terminal List’ Season 2 come out?

‘The Terminal List’ Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video. All eight episodes will be available to binge on the same day. However, Prime Video has yet to announce the exact time the series will be available in different regions. Moreover, episode titles have also not been revealed yet.

How and where to watch ‘The Terminal List’ Season 2?

‘The Terminal List’ is only available for streaming on Prime Video. The service is available in more than 240 countries and territories. In the U.S., Prime Video is a free add-on for Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 a month or $139 per year. Meanwhile, Season 1, which released eight episodes on July 1, 2022, is currently available for streaming. For viewers eager to watch the premiere ahead of its streaming debut, the first episode will screen at select Regal RPX cinemas across 75 locations on October 20, one day before its release on Prime Video.