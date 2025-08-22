‘Sister Wives’ star looks furious after Kody says a new woman wants to join their family in explosive trailer

If you thought ‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown had left his polygamy days behind, you are mistaken. Old habits always have a way of coming back, and it seems to be the case for the Brown family patriarch. When Robyn entered his life as his fourth lawfully wedded wife, she became his instant favorite. Kody’s inclination towards his new wife didn’t go unnoticed by his other three former wives: Meri, Janelle, and Christine. The ladies respectfully walked away from his life one after another, leaving Kody in a monogamous relationship with Robyn. While he alleged her to be the love of his life, a recent development in the Brown family suggests otherwise.

On Thursday, August 21, TLC dropped a brand new season of the beloved reality series, ‘Sister Wives.’ At one point, Kody tells Robyn about an email he received from a random woman with an unusual request. “I got another one of those emails from some woman asking sort of like to get to know us for the purpose of joining the family,” he said. The statement had Robyn dumbfounded. Although Kody let out a laugh to ease out the tension and awkwardness, she still appeared pissed and well within reason. The upcoming 20th season will certainly unpack a lot of drama, including confrontations with the ex-wives.

The trailer also gave a glimpse into Kody’s one-on-one conversation with all three of his ex-wives, where he apologizes for his behavior. “I wanted to apologize with all my heart,” he tells Christine. “I said I didn't love you. That wasn't true,” Kody said to Janelle, who appeared moved. When someone asked Janelle if she would ever consider going back to her ex-husband, there was no answer except silence. On the contrary, Meri made it clear to Kody on his face that they would never ever get back together. “Listen, I have this wife. Her name is Robyn. And she would never let me do anything naughty, as bad as I want to do it,” he said as the trailer ended.

As for Robyn, her agitated reaction to Kody suggesting a polygamous relationship is weird considering she openly expressed her desire to be part of it. However, she wants to enter the risky territory under strict rules and conditions. “If I had a guarantee that it would be something that would be beneficial and we would have a positive, successful experience, I would be interested in living plural marriage again,” Robyn said in a December 2024 episode of the series. “But I would need some sort of guarantee just because this experience of the family falling apart has been so traumatic, and not just for me and not just for Kody, but for our children and for all the children,” she added.

Although the show’s dynamic has changed ever since Kody's polygamous marriage came to an explosive end, the drama has only gotten better. His confrontations with his ex-wives will either lead to closure or perhaps second chances. The trailer also showed how the ladies have moved on in their respective lives. “Meri dips her toe into dating with an awkward but promising speed dating event, while Janelle takes steps toward a spiritual divorce after a freeing trip to New Orleans. Christine and David are settling into married life,” says the official synopsis. ‘Sister Wives’ season 20 will premiere on Sunday, September 28, at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC.