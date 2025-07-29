‘Sister Wives’ star drops major bombshell from Season 1 in new book teaser: ‘Camera crew followed Kody...’

Christine Brown reveals Kody prioritized others over her during the birth of their daughter in new memoir

'Sister Wives' Season 19 may have wrapped up, but the drama is far from over. A recent Instagram confession has raised questions about the storyline that was presented back in Season 1 of the TLC reality show. On July 25, 2025, Christine Brown Wooley, who was Kody Brown's third spiritual wife, took to her Instagram page and shared her honest thoughts regarding a previous moment. "It's getting real. 😬 Comment Audio to get the link!! #ChristineBrown #NewBookRelease #SisterWives #EmpoweredWomenEmpowerWomen," Christine wrote in the caption of the post. In the Instagram reel, Christine can be seen in a recording booth, laying down the audio for her new book 'Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom.'

In the video shared, Christine read an excerpt from her new book, narrating a scene from the first season of 'Sister Wives' when she was in labor with her daughter, Truely Brown. Then, Kody wasn't present in the hospital to support his then-wife Christine during his delivery; instead, he had some other priorities. "The camera crew followed Kody that day, too. He rushed home to Robyn [Brown]," Christine explained.

Christine further added, "He needed to check in, I don't know, the kids? Her feelings about my labor?" Soon after, Christine looked at the camera, smiled, and raised her eyebrows. This particular event saw the light of day in the fourth episode of 'Sister Wives' Season 1, which was titled 'Third Wife in Labor.' At that point, Christine was in labor, but instead of visiting her in the hospital, Kody decided to meet Robyn Brown.

What really caught fans’ attention was Kody and Robyn’s attempt to hide their pre-marriage kiss from the cameras. When Kody left to return to Christine, who was in active labor at the hospital, Robyn tried to quietly close the door behind him—but not quickly enough, as the cameras captured their kiss. In a Season 19 episode of ‘Sister Wives,’ Robyn addressed the moment and dismissed claims that they had acted improperly before marriage.

According to Parade magazine, Robyn claimed, “Oh, no, no, no, nothing. Little church kisses. Something you can do in front of your pastor, your Bishop, or something." Robyn also stated that she and Kody didn't kiss until they were engaged. While shedding light on their PDA moment, Robyn explained, "His face smashed mine. That was it, you know, it wasn't anything super sexy.” However, Christine gave birth to her and Kody's sixth child before Robyn married the Brown family patriarch. Shortly afterward, the infant was also featured in the pair's wedding photographs.

For those wondering, Christine's new book, 'Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom,' will be released on September 2, 2025. The fans of the show 'Sister Wives' have expressed their excitement for Christine's book. One social media user stopped by the comments section of Christine's Instagram post and wrote, "Love that you are reading it and not someone else, it makes books so much better to listen to! Can’t wait to read." Followed by a second user who penned, "Omg queen! The grin at the end is everything. Can’t wait for your book! ❤️." Another fan commented, "I CAN NOT WAIT!! This is as tea as it’s going to get; so glad we’re getting a book from you! ❤️🔥🙌."