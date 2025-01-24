'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown transforms Kody’s harsh words into a 'salty' new venture—and fans are loving it

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown clapped back at ex Kody Brown for insulting her bestie Jenn Sullivan

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown is calling out her ex-husband Kody Brown for his actions! Recently, the 54-year-old reality star took to her Instagram page and slammed her former partner Kody for his nasty comments during the most recent episode of the TLC show. In the latest episode of 'Sister Wives' released on January 19, Kody was seen insulting Meri's close friend, Jenn Sullivan. The viewers saw Kody mentioning that his ex-wife Meri should get rid of the "mean girl girlfriends" she has. In the episode, Kody stated that Meri should “ditch those bitches” and find a good partner for herself instead, as per Parade.

After the episode was released, Meri was very unhappy with the remarks made by Kody about her dear friend Sullivan and she expressed her anger by taking potshots at her ex on social media. Meri "Ditch those bitches?? I think we can talk about that... "It's about to get SALTY!! Monday night is on," she wrote in her Instagram post. Meri also tagged her pal Sullivan on the social media post. In a separate Instagram post, Meri shared a carousel of pictures of herself and Sullivan, showing the two besties rocking matching red hoodies. Meri's hoodie featured a text that read, "Never Gonna Ditch..." Meanwhile, Sullivan's red sweatshirt read, "...The Bitch." Meri simply captioned the post, "Bitchcraft: The art of pissing people off while smiling sweetly."

Shortly afterward, many fans stopped by the post's comments section and showcased their love and admiration for Meri and Sullivan. One social media user wrote, "Idk what I love more! The sweatshirts or the speed at which you made them." Another user penned, "Jenn is the friend Mary deserves!!!! Love their friendship." A third one chimed in, "Everyone needs a friend like Jen. She is the best. How many times has she said I got your back, we ride at dawn?" Another one said, "Thank god you have Jenn as your bestie to keep you from feeling sorry for Kody. He needs to quit all his crap and badmouthing you and two other beautiful women that he has kept under his thumb. While you ladies supported him and Robin. Go live your best life. You deserve it. Love your shirts!!."

Later on, Meri and Sullivan posted another video on Instagram where they continued to poke fun at Kody's comment. In the video, Meri stated that she can be both 'salty' and 'sweet' and further added, "No more silence, I’ll be heard." In her response, Sullivan quipped, "I’m never quiet, say the word.” Meri went on to say, “Ride or die until the end,” meanwhile Sullivan playfully remarked, “It’s great to have a salty friend.” Meri teased the duo's new project in the caption of the post by writing, "***SALTY BIRCHES*** Here it is... the exciting and bold beginning of something SALTY! Follow @ SaltyBirches on TikTok and FB, and @Salty_birches here on IG, you just never know what will happen! A big shout out to @MuseMediaTeam for bringing this video to life!"

Meri and Kody announced their separation via an official statement in January 2023. As per In Touch Weekly, the exes issued a joint statement at that time that read, “We feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing. After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”