Sister Wives’ Kody Brown gets huge reality check in ‘Special Forces’ first look clip — and it's not pretty

It appears that the 'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown is fully ready to participate in 'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.' These days, the Brown family patriarch has been actively promoting his upcoming appearance on the Fox reality competition via social media. For those unfamiliar, Brown was officially announced as a contestant for Season 4 of 'Special Forces' in an Instagram post on August 6, 2025. More recently, he shared his first look and the season’s trailer, writing in the caption, “So excited to see this from a third-person perspective. Right now, it seems like it was a dream.”

In the clip shared, one of the former 'Special Forces' operatives told the contestants, "You are getting a crash course in our reality and in Special Forces, the weak do not belong.” Elsewhere in the video, numerous stars such as Olympian Shawn Johnson, football star Eric Decker, 'Next Gen NYC' star Gia Giudice, and Brown can be seen free-falling backwards into the water. In one moment, Brown seems to be boxing another contestant.

Soon after, several fans took to the comments section and shared their honest thoughts on Brown's upcoming appearance on the 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.' One social media user wrote, "Surprised you were able to leave the tenders, but I guess when Robyn needs money, you can leave them. Too bad you couldn't for your daughter's spinal surgery. Also curious to see how the guy who couldn't sleep in an RV for a few nights a week does on a show like this." Another netizen went on to say, "Kody is so unlikable, I will not be watching this.”

Followed by a third user who penned, "You complained about sleeping in an RV [with Janelle], but you think you can handle this? I can’t wait to see you get a dose of reality. You’re going to run home crying to Robyn like a little girl." A 'Sister Wives' fan commented, "Special Forces? You're special for sure. Using your time wisely, I see. Fix your sh*t with your kiddos! Or beat it, kook." Another fan noted, "They should make the cast do something they’ve always failed at, like Kody could try to be a father to 18 kids."

In the forthcoming instalment of 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test', Brown will be seen competing against 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Teresa Giudice, 'The Valley' star Brittany Cartwright, 'RHOA' star Eva Marcille, social media influencer Brianna LaPaglia, 'The Mighty Ducks' alum Jussie Smollett, Decker, his wife Jessie James Decker, Johnson and her husband Andrew West, supermodel Chanel Iman, actor Ravi V. Patel, Olympian Christie Pearce Rampone, TikTok star Mark Estes, NBA star Nick Young, and former NFL players Randall Cobb and Johnny Manziel. The fourth season of 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' is set to premiere on September 25, 2025, only on Fox. Along with this, the viewers can also stream the episodes the next day on Hulu.