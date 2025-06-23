Kody and Robyn Brown refused to get real during ‘Sister Wives: Tell-All’ — and fans think they know why

"I love this woman and I want peace in this relationship," Kody Brown said during 'Sister Wives' Season 19 'Tell All'

Kody Brown and his wife, Robyn Brown, maintained their silence during the 'Sister Wives' Season 19 Tell All. During the special episode, Kody and Robyn, who got married in 2010, were seen dodging a few questions. When the host, Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan, asked Kody about the early days of his relationship with Robyn, he remained tight-lipped. Meanwhile, Robyn described the footage as “disturbing” and decided not to elaborate on the topic. Eventually, their lack of openness also annoyed the viewers of the TLC reality show, who were hoping to gain some real insight into their family dynamics.

The 'Tell-All' was organized to provide clarity to the fans, but their cryptic responses from Kody and Robyn left many questions unanswered. At that point, the fans were eager to learn more information about the relationship timeline of Kody and Robyn, but they dismissed the topic. Then, many viewers felt that Kody and Robyn's silence was a way to avoid accountability for the ongoing tensions in the family.

A Reddit user vented out their frustrations about Kody and Robyn's behavior and went on to say, "Boy, you can sure tell Robyn and Kody discussed and practiced the narrative they wanted to put out there tonight!" Another user echoed the same sentiments by writing, "They totally ran the lines together." Another user commented, "They always do. They prep the big lie beforehand, thinking it will save them from looking like jerks."

Followed by a fourth user who penned, "Robyn doesn't like one-on-one because she's held accountable and can't speak for Kody." A user remarked, "It’s almost like Kody and Robyn came up with a story to stick with on the way there, and she’s afraid to say anything to contradict what Kody might say." Another user quipped, "Robyn and Kody have rehearsed - they both happen to mention the word 'elevate' in their discussion about Robyn vs. the other wives. Yep. Of course, they rehearsed."

During the 'Sister Wives' Season 19 Tell All, Krishnan also asked Kody questions about showing favoritism towards Robyn during their plural marriage. As per People magazine, the Brown family patriarch responded, "Try that. Your relationship with all your children is different. Your relationship with all your friends is different. There are ones that do different things, that have different fulfillments, and stuff like that. You find higher love, and then everybody just slaps you down for it? I'll tell you what. There's a divine aspect about my relationship with Robyn, and we have been b**ch slapped for it. I love this woman, and I want peace in this relationship, but I'm to the point where I'm walking around flipping two birds because I am so sick and tired of being guilted for loving Robyn."

For the unversed, let us share with you that Kody's marriages to Meri Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown ended within 14 months. Christine was the first one to pull the plug on her marriage with Kody, announcing their separation in November 2021. Later on, in December 2022, Janelle confirmed that she had decided to leave Kody and their plural marriage. Then, in January 2023, Meri called it quits with Kody. And now, Robyn is Kody's only remaining wife.