Christine Brown teases explosive moment in ‘Sister Wives’ Season 20 that will ‘blow your mind’: ‘I got angry...’

Christine Brown says filming the reboot left her “still reeling” after a heated sit-down with Kody and husband David Woolley

From releasing her bombshell memoir to talking about her controversial polygamous relationship, Sister Wives' Christine Brown is dominating news headlines these days. Ahead of 'Sister Wives' Season 20 release on Sunday, September 28, the reality star teased fans about the drama in the show. Christine not only hinted about the major chaos on the show, but she also enticed fans, saying it will 'blow your mind.'

(L-R) Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown from 'Sister Wives' in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller)

In an interview on 'The Sarah Fraser Show,' Christine opened up about her book and her family's reactions to private revelations and gave a major teaser about 'Sister Wives' Season 20. When asked what fans could expect, Christine declared, "I think you're going to see some things that will blow your mind," as per Parade. She went on to explain, "I got very, very angry at and David got very, very angry at," referring to a sit-down between herself, her husband David Woolley, and her ex, Kody Brown. Without giving too much away, she added, "I don't know how much I can tell you, but you're going to be very shocked. I'm still reeling."

Notably, in the 'Sister Wives' Season 19 tell-all, Kody firmly declared he will never indulge in plural marriage again, but in the trailer for Season 20, he appeared less certain. Speaking to his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, he admitted, "I got another one of those emails from some woman, asking, sort of, like, to get to know us for the purpose of joining the family," as per E! News.

Not only that, but in the Season 20 trailer, Kody softened, telling his former wives, "I wanted to apologize with all my heart." He even admitted to Janelle, "I said I didn't love you. That wasn't true." But while Kody revisited the past, his exes held firm. Christine told her husband, Woolley, "I don't want to talk to Kody ever again," while Janelle confided to her daughter, Madison Brush, "I really want to tell him that we'll never be friends." Meri also made her stance crystal clear to Kody, declaring, "We are never, ever, ever getting back together."

Tensions then rose as the family gathered at Coyote Pass, the 14-acre Arizona property they sold for $1.5 million. Janelle described the meeting as "a standoff," while Robyn vented in a confessional, "This is bullshit. I'm not selling this land until everything is perfectly fair and we do this the right way. Sorry." Still, Robyn admitted she felt sorrow over how things had unraveled, confessing, "There's been more effort put into creating pain and hurting each other. Makes me angry." Reportedly, Kody also talked about his marriage to Meri in the past, noting they wed young, at 21 and 19, without truly knowing each other. "When we got married, she was very different and I think just there's some baggage that Meri had that I didn't know about," he explained. "Initially, I felt like I could live with it." But over time, he said, "I can’t live in a world where she is constantly angry at me."