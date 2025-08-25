‘Sister Wives’ Season 20 gets official release date as Kody Brown's ex hints she has a new ‘mystery man’

Kody seeks forgiveness while Meri dives into speed dating — ‘Sister Wives’ Season 20 promises raw family drama.

TLC has officially revealed the premiere date for 'Sister Wives' Season 20! On August 21, 2025, the network dropped the highly anticipated trailer, confirming that the new season of the hit reality series will debut on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET. The upcoming season continues to follow Kody Brown and his evolving relationships with current wife Robyn Brown and ex-wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown Woolley. In the newly released footage, Kody appears to be on a path toward reconciliation, offering a heartfelt apology to his former wives: “I want to apologize with all my heart.” With emotions running high, it looks like Season 20 will focus on healing, reflection, and the start of a new chapter for the Brown family.

According to People magazine, the official synopsis for the new season of 'Sister Wives' reads, "The Browns are back and more emotionally raw than ever. In the wake of multiple separations, the family faces major turning points. Meri dips her toe into dating with an awkward but promising speed dating event, while Janelle takes steps toward a spiritual divorce after a freeing trip to New Orleans. Christine and David are settling into married life, but Christine is shaken when her kids begin moving to North Carolina near Janelle, sparking jealousy and hurt."

In the trailer, Meri opens up about trying something new as she discusses her speed-dating experience. Chatting with a friend, she says, "I have never done speed dating before," prompting her friend to encourage her with, "So, just do that when you walk in tonight." During the event, when a "handsome man" asks about her love language, Meri responds candidly, "My love language is physical touch." The scene then shifts to Janelle, who reflects on her own journey, admitting she needs to "get out."

A friend encourages Janelle to step out of her comfort zone by saying, "Change up your hair a little bit. A kind of new Janelle." In the next scene, Janelle admits to Meri, "We talked about the spiritual divorce, and I think I'm ready," to which Meri assures her, saying, "I love that you're doing this, Janelle." Elsewhere in the trailer, Kody informs Robyn that a woman reached out to him about joining the family. "I got another one of those emails from some woman asking sort of like to get to know us for the purpose of joining the family," Kody tells Robyn.

In the trailer, Kody hints that he would like to sell the family's Coyote Pass land in Arizona. While sharing her thoughts on the property's sale, Robyn says, "This is bulls***. I'm not selling this land until everything is perfectly fair and we do this the right way. Sorry!" Eventually, the Brown family sold the property for $1.5 million in April 2025. Towards the end of the trailer, Kody shares that he would love to fix things with his ex-wives. In a private confessional, Kody says, "I would love healing with Mary. I would love healing with Janelle. I would love healing with Christine."

Later on, Christine tells her husband David, "I don't want to talk to Kody ever again." On the other hand, Janelle has a similar mindset and quips, "He wants to see him. I really want to tell him that we'll never be friends." The trailer showed Kody making amends with Meri, but she tells him, "We are never, ever, ever getting back together." At the end of the trailer, Kody says, "Listen, I have this wife. Her name is Robyn, and she would never let me do anything naughty, as bad as I want to do it."