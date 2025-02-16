Sister Wives’ Christine Brown breaks her silence on David Woolley divorce rumors: "We couldn’t..."

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown is finally shedding light on her marriage to David Woolley! In the last couple of days, the air has been filled with rumors suggesting Christine and her partner Woolley have been facing some marital issues. As per Collider, Christine took to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 13, and shut down all the speculations about her marriage being on the rocks via an adorable video. The Instagram reel shared by Christine showcased a series of beautiful moments of her and her husband Woolley. "I’m always surprised with what I read about myself! 🤣 Don’t you worry, we couldn’t be happier. #noproblemshere #hesstuckwithme #soulmate," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Many 'Sister Wives' fans flocked to the comments section of the post to shower some love on the two lovebirds. One social media user wrote, "All the love and happiness that shines in each other’s eyes…. Oops forgot lust lol. People can be so blind…..." Another user went on to say, "I am so happy for you. You so deserve to be happy. And to be picked first every day. God bless you.." A third user quipped, "I'm always shocked when people believe this nonsense. Neither of you two are going anywhere, it's obvious. Thanks for sharing your life." Followed by a fourth user who commented, "I have no doubt that you and David are happy! Enjoy your wonderful life together and ignore the haters." A fifth fan penned, "You are living your best life, my dear! You and David are so lucky to find each other! It’s not usually that easy!( of course I have no idea how many frogs you had to kiss, first! Haha!"

For the unversed, Christine tied the knot with Woolley in Moab, Utah, on October 7, 2023. At the time, Christine shared the news on social media along with some breathtaking wedding photos. "I’m so blessed! I’ve married my best friend. @david__woolley and I are happy and honored to have been surrounded by so much love. It was an incredible experience with our family and friends. We’re finally married with the wedding of our dreams," she captioned the carousel of pictures.

While Christine is currently enjoying her married life to Woolley, she recently confessed that her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown which came to an end in 2021 is still something that keeps her up at night at times. During an episode of 'Sister Wives' which was released on February 2, 2025, Christine shed light on her marriage to Kody. “I do have a lot of dreams and nightmares, all kinds of ones where we're living together in the same house again. I wake up in a panic sometimes," Christine shared on the episode, as per E! News.

The TLC reality TV star further added, “I'm like, ‘Where's David? Where's David in all of this? Why am I married to Kody again? I don't know how this is happening.’” In a private confessional, Christine revealed how she copes with the bad dreams. “It's hard. I don't want to relive the past. People are like, ‘Would you do it all over again?’ I'm like, ‘Not going to answer that question because I just move on.’ I'm just moving on," Christine explained.