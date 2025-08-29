Kody Brown’s ‘worst moment’ comes to light as ‘Sister Wives’ star's bombshell memoir drops early

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown's memoir, originally set to debut in early September, has landed on shelves early at some retailers

Christine Brown is grabbing major attention for revealing details about her controversial marriage to Kody Brown. 'Sister Wives' star, who left the polygamous relationship after 25 years in November 2021, is releasing her memoir on Tuesday, September 2. However, some fans have gotten their hands on the much-anticipated book earlier and have expressed their skepticism about it, and we totally understand why.

Christine's memoir, 'Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom', details Kody's "most shocking betrayals," as per Parade. According to the publisher's website, "In this candid tell-all, Christine shares for the first time the journey that led her away from polygamy and the bold path she is carving to live apart from all she has ever known. Moving, genuine, and insightful, this is a uniquely powerful tour de force of Christine’s journey toward and beyond her time in the spotlight as a sister wife."

Christine also revealed on Instagram back on Tuesday, February 4, that she had written a memoir, calling it "gritty and honest as I tell my story living polygamy as a child, to my marriage and family life," as per People. However, according to a 'Sister Wives' Reddit thread, early readers claim the memoir edits the version of events shown on the TLC series. Christine reportedly gives her own perspective on key family moments, revealing that what viewers saw on television often didn't reflect the truth behind the scenes.

Fans on a Reddit thread also expressed their opinions, with one writing, "It feels like Christine must have written the book based on Reddit and YouTube rather than reality since she knows that regurgitating those fics will gain her the most money. It's especially weird how she's still speaking for other people. It's very pandering to fans. I'm always in favor of people getting their money. I'm just glad I didn't waste my own on it lol." Another shared, "I'm sure I'll get downvoted for pointing this out but- the book was marketed as a memoir, not a tell-all. I knew there might be a few nuggets of new info, but mostly it would be about their day to day life and how much Kody failed as a husband and father. We all know there is some kind of clause in the TLC contracts that prevents them from writing a true tell-all. But I hope everyone is enjoying it."

Meanwhile, another fan noted, "I just can't with this bulls**t. Why did Christine stay? It’s obvious to me that Kotex could not stand Christine and wanted nothing to do with her. I mean, for him to say that massaging her body did not turn him on, like how could she not know and realize he did not love her. He did not even like her. Why have 6 kids with this awful human? Why stay in this hell when he wasn't even a father to her kids? He would not even check on Truley when the poor baby was literally dying. Couldn't be bothered to care about that baby girl."

Christine also grabbed major attention for giving fans a promising glimpse of 'Sister Wives' Season 20 by sharing an official TLC teaser clip on Instagram. Along with the video, she also posted a brief four-word reaction, writing, "Gulp. Here we go," which hints at dramatic or unexpected moments ahead, according to Parade. She also included the release date and time for the new season, prompting fans to flood the comments with theories and speculation about what might unfold in the long-running reality series.