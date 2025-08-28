Sister Wives’ Kody Brown laughs like a villain after taking odd jab at Robyn: ‘She would never let me...’

Kody Brown’s strange confession about wife Robyn in new ‘Sister Wives’ trailer sets the stage for a dramatic Season 20

It seems like 'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown isn’t holding back, even when it comes to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. In past seasons of the hit TLC series, fans noticed that Robyn often managed to avoid being the focus of Kody’s harshest outbursts. But now, things seem to be shifting. With Kody's relationships with Meri, Janelle, and Christine all in the past, Robyn is the last wife standing, and it seems she may no longer be spared from his explosive temper. In the upcoming season, viewers will get a closer look at the evolving (and increasingly tense) dynamic between Kody and Robyn.

Now that Kody no longer has his ex-wives around to bear the brunt of his anger and frustration, it's becoming clear that Robyn may be his new target. In the newly released trailer for 'Sister Wives' Season 20, Kody expresses a desire to make peace with his former partners. During a private confessional, he shares, "I would love healing with Mary. I would love healing with Janelle. I would love healing with Christine."

The trailer also subtly highlights the growing tension between Kody and Robyn. In one scene, Kody is seen talking to Robyn about a woman who recently reached out to him, expressing interest in joining the Brown family. "I got another one of those emails from some woman asking sort of like to get to know us for the purpose of joining the family," Kody tells Robyn, as per People magazine. At that point, Kody let out a laugh at the whole situation, but Robyn's facial expressions were quite serious as she didn't like the prospect.

In the upcoming season of 'Sister Wives,' it seems Kody may stir up more drama within the Brown family, but this time using Robyn as part of the mix. He might even create certain narratives just to provoke her. Meanwhile, fans will be eager to see how Robyn reacts as Kody sets out on an apology tour, hoping to make amends with his ex-wives. At this point, Robyn is well aware that the other wives blame her for the family’s breakdown. Yet, she won’t be present during Kody’s meetings with them, leaving her unable to defend herself.

On the other hand, Kody's ex-wives didn't seem to be up for his apology campaign. Towards the end of the trailer, Christine tells her husband, David Woolley, "I don't want to talk to Kody ever again." Janelle also shares the same sentiments and confesses that she wants to "tell him that we'll never be friends." Speaking of Meri, she shuts down Kody's apology by telling him, "We are never, ever, ever getting back together."

As the trailer comes to an end, Kody tells the cameras, "Listen, I have this wife. Her name is Robyn, and she would never let me do anything naughty, as bad as I want to do it." Soon after, Kody lets out an evil laugh. Without a doubt, all the fans are in for a season packed with drama and lots of entertainment. 'Sister Wives' Season 20 is set to premiere on September 28, 2025, at 10 pm ET only on TLC.