‘Scrubs’ sequel sneak peek video brings back fan-favorite characters nearly two decades after the show ended

Set to premiere on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, the reboot series will bring together the old cast with with new faces

The beloved duo of Turk and JD is back and we are hit with a wave of nostalgia. Debuted back on October 2, 2001, the sitcom 'Scrubs' enjoyed immense popularity with 9 smash-hit seasons until the premiere of its last episode on March 17, 2010. However, devoted fans kept hoping to see their beloved characters once again, and it looks like that wish has finally come true as the makers of the show recently revealed the first look of Zach Braff and Donald Faison, confirming the sequel.

(From L to R) A photo of Bill Lawrence, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff, Judy Reyes, and John C McGinley reunion at first 'Scrubs' table read (Image Source: Instagram | @scrubs)

The new teaser video shared on the show's official Instagram page offers fresh glimpses of Braff and Faison reprising their beloved roles, along with several other familiar faces from the original cast, as per ScreenRant. The new teaser also highlights the reunion of Sarah Chalke and Judy Reyes, who return as Elliot Reid and Carla Espinosa.

Although John C McGinley doesn't appear in the video, he will reprise his role as Dr Perry Cox as a recurring guest star. Notably, the 'Scrubs' reboot will have its cast with a mix of new and returning faces. Vanessa Bayer will play Sibby, who "runs a wellness program for faculty and staff at Sacred Heart Hospital," while Joel Kim Booster joins as Dr Eric Park, an attending physician.

Returning from the original series are Robert Maschio as Todd and Phill Lewis as Hooch, alongside several other newly announced recurring guest stars, as per Variety. The 'Scrubs' reboot also introduces a new class of interns, with Ava Bunn joining as Serena, Jacob Dudman playing Asher, David Gridley portraying Blake, Layla Mohammadi as Amara, and Amanda Morrow acting as Dashana. They will join returning stars Braff, Faison, Chalke, Reyes, and McGinley.

The official 'Scrubs' reboot logline teases that "JD (Zach Braff) and Turk (Donald Faison) scrub in together for the first time in a long time, medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way." As per reports, Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra will serve as executive producers and showrunners, with Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, and stars Braff, Faison, and Chalke also executive producing. The series will premiere on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 8 PM on ABC, debuting with two back-to-back episodes in its first week.