These 10 TV shows from 2024 are so good, it's a shame they're being slept on

Let's explore Top 10 most underrated TV shows of 2024 that probably went under your radar

There is no argument for the statement that 2024 has been a wonderful year in terms of the variety of content that has been adored and praised, even if it differs significantly from the stereotypes. Take 'Shōgun' for example, despite being deeply rooted in feudal Japan, it was not only embraced but also widely appreciated by fans.

However, with the flood of content being produced on networks and streaming platforms, some shows have slipped through the cracks and, although being among the best in their respective categories, have not received the recognition they deserve. So, let's list the top ten most underrated TV shows of 2024.

10. Joan

Screenshot of Sophie Turner from her upcoming movie 'Joan' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | ITV)

Sophie Tuner's drama 'Joan' had all the makings of a success, yet it went under the radar and failed to grab the love and appreciation from the public that it deserved, making it tenth on the list of top underrated TV shows of 2024. Set against the backdrop of 1980s London, the show chronicles the gripping narrative where Joan Hannington (Sophie Tuner), a rebellious and morally complicated young woman, navigates her surprising climb into the world of organized crime

Joan establishes intricate connections driven by a combination of survival instinct and personal ambition, putting her loyalty and ethics to the test. Yes, I accept that the show's slow-burn storytelling approach may be unappealing to some, but I suppose this also had its own charm and had the potential to capture attention in its distinctive way.

9. Fool Me Once

Michelle Keegan in a still from 'Fool Me Once' (Image Source: Netflix)

Based on Harlan Coben's book of the same name, Netflix's 'Fool Me Once' is an excellent thriller that will not only entertain but also keep you on the edge of your seat, thus grabbing the ninth spot on the top underrated TV shows of 2024. The series follows Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan), whose life becomes fraught with intrigue and mystery after her husband, Joe Burkett (Richard Armitage), is killed.

However, Maya's world is shattered even more when she sees what looks to be Joe on her nanny cam, prompting her to embark on a risky hunt for answers. Despite having a captivating narrative and a superb cast, the show has yet to receive the high-profile exposure it deserves.

8. A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

Emma Myers among others in a still from 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' (Image Source: Netflix)

Netflix's 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' has to be one of the greatest investigative dramas of 2024, and the fact that it has been renewed for a second season only confirms its reputation as one of the best but underappreciated dramas of 2024, hence landing eight spots on the top underrated TV shows of 2024. The show follows Pippa Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers), a high school student and true crime aficionado who takes on a cold case in her hometown concerning the death of Andie Bell (India Lillie Davies).

Despite the fact that the case has been closed with Andie's lover, Sal Singh (Rahul Pattni), as the primary suspect, Pippa believes otherwise and launches her own investigation. This sets her on a dangerous path as she uncovers secrets inside her community and confronts threats from people who do not want the truth out.

7. Last Days of the Space Age

Radha Mitchell and Ana Maria Belo in a still from 'Last Days of the Space Age' (Image Source: Disney)

Disney+'s 'Last Days of the Space Age' follows three families in 1979 Western Australia through a series of pivotal events, landing seventh place on 2024's top ten most underrated TV show. These events include the Miss Universe pageant, the Skylab disaster, and a power outage.

Not only that, but the show also brings up the themes of minority prejudice, namely how Aboriginal people, Vietnamese immigrants, and other minorities were treated in Perth at the time. Now, the series looks at how these occurrences affect the families' friendships, marriages, and futures. I'm puzzled why 'Last Days of the Space Age' didn't get the attention it deserved, despite its fantastic writing and outstanding performances.

6. The Woman in the Wall

Ruth Wilson in the official poster of 'The Woman in the Wall' (Image Source: Showtime)

The six-part mystery thriller television series 'The Woman in the Wall' ranks sixth on our list of the most underrated TV shows of 2024. I wonder why such a great series, which explores the lasting trauma of Ireland's Magdalene Laundries, where unmarried or pregnant women were forced to work in harsh conditions, wasn't given more appreciation, despite its clever blending of facts and fiction.

The show follows, Lorna Brady (Ruth Wilson), a survivor of one such laundry, who becomes the primary suspect in a murder investigation. I enjoyed how the show combined fiction with its own sense of realism.

5. Hazbin Hotel

Characters in a still from 'Hazbin Hotel' (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios)

The musical comedy 'Hazbin Hotel ranks fifth among the top ten most underrated television series of 2024. The show, which combines dark themes with musical humor, is one of my favorites from 2024. What I enjoyed best about the series was its central theme, which was woven around a princess, but this princess was not your typical one since she was the Princess of Hell.

Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen) builds a hotel with the purpose of rehabilitating sinners and earning a place in heaven. Her scheme is mocked, but she perseveres with the support of her girlfriend Vaggie (Stephanie Beatriz), and their first customer, Angel Dust (Blake Roman). I think the daring and mature theme of the 'Hazbin Hotel' is to blame for the show appearing to go under the radar despite its top-notch quality.

4. Maxton Hall- The World Between Us

Harriet Herbig-Matten in a still from 'Maxton Hall-The World Between Us' (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios)

With an IMDb rating of 7.5, it's unfortunate that Prime Video's German romantic drama series 'Maxton Hall- The World Between Us' did not receive the attention it deserved, ranking it fourth on our list of the top ten most underrated TV shows of 2024.

Based on Mona Kasten's novel 'Save Me', the show follows Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten) and James Beaufort (Damian Hardung), two high school students from completely different worlds. Ruby comes from a modest home and receives a scholarship to a prominent school, where she meets James, a rich and entitled student. As the story develops, so does their friendship with characters with emotional depth and rich backstories. ​

3. Sweetpea

Ella Purnell in a still from 'Sweetpea' (Image Source: Sky TV)

The dark comedy genre is my favorite, which is why I ended up enjoying 'Sweetpea' more than anything else. However, as you can see, the show is ranked third on our list of the top ten most underrated TV shows of 2024. Unfortunately, the series failed to make waves among viewers despite its intriguing storyline and talented actors.

Rhiannon Lewis (Ella Purnell) is a quiet young woman whose life takes a dramatic turn with the death of her father. After years of mistreatment, she resolves to take severe action and seek vengeance on those who have harmed her, therefore initiating a deadly game of cat and mouse.

2. The Sympathizer

Robert Downey Jr and Hoa Xuande in a still from 'The Sympathizer' (Image Source: HBO)

With Robert Downey Jr. portraying multiple characters and a fascinating narrative packed with humorous jabs, 'The Sympathizer' had everything in place to be a success, yet despite its high quality, the show failed to gain significant attention and grabs the second spot of our list. The drama, based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, chronicles the convoluted path of a half-Vietnamese, half-French spy known only as the Captain (Hoa Xuande) as he navigates the stormy aftermath of the Vietnam War.

As the Captian is torn between his communist sympathies and his duty to the South Vietnamese commander for whom he serves, the show strikes an excellent combination of humor and suspense. I'm perplexed as to why Park Chan-wook's magnificent project has not received the recognition it deserves.

1. My Lady Jane

Will Keen, Isabella Brownson, Brandon Grace, Henry Ashton, Kate O'Flynn, and Jason Forbes in a still from 'My Lady Jane' (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios)

If you ask me, I am heartbroken not only because 'My Lady Jane' did not receive the recognition it deserved, landing it on the top spot of the Top 10 underrated TV shows of 2024, but also because it has been canceled, and I will no longer be able to know what the future holds for Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader) and Lord Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel). The show featured a unique perspective on history, introducing an alternate plotline for Lady Jane Grey in which, instead of ascending the crown and then being killed, she marries Guildford Dudley. But there's a twist, and it's as magical as it gets as in this 16th-century England, mysterious humans can transform into animals and are known as Ethians.

Now, the problem is that this new England despises such creatures, which adds to Jane's trouble as he new husband Guildford is an Ethian who turns in the horse during the day and stays like that until nightfall falls. As a cousin of King and trying to forge a life with independence for herself, Jane tries her best to help Guildford in hopes of securing her own freedom.

Well, now you know what to watch this weekend.