‘Dexter’ star joins ‘High Potential’ Season 2 and his character might be the show's next big problem

New threats emerge as Keith Carradine and David Giuntoli join ‘High Potential’ Season 2 in game-changing roles

Ahead of the highly anticipated 'High Potential' Season 2 premiere on Tuesday, September 16, the makers have finally disclosed the name of the guest star. Created by Drew Goddard, the promo of Season 2 teased a mysterious figure, Game Maker, closing in on Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson). While it has been confirmed that David Giuntoli will play the character of the mysterious Game Maker, an Academy Award and a Golden Globe winner is also set to make a guest appearance on the show.

A promotional poster of 'High Potential' cast (Image Source: ABC | High Potential)

Reportedly, Keith Carradine is set to guest star in 'High Potential' Season 2, as per Variety. Carradine will play Newmeyer, described officially as, "This haughty business mogul has made a fortune in manufacturing… but may have crossed a line putting profits over people's lives." Carradine's career spans five decades, with notable roles in films like Robert Altman's 'McCabe and Mrs. Miller,' 'Thieves Like Us,' and Alan Rudolph's 'Welcome To L.A. ' Not only that, his song 'I'm Easy' from Nashville won both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe and was a Billboard Top Ten hit.

'High Potential' stars Olson as a single mom with a high IQ who becomes a consultant for the LAPD, alongside Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, Steve Howey, and Judy Reyes. Showrunner Todd Harthan also discussed Season 2, revealing Morgan's "heightened protective state" and the "tricky" two-part mystery that kicks off the sophomore season, which is "still being mapped out" after the show became ABC's most-watched new series in six years.

Harthan said, "We tried to create something that walked this very fine line between it being very dangerous and very high stakes but still gave us that delicious cat-and-mouse. We're still in the throes of this season and talking about how do we see this potentially playing out down the road," as per Deadline. Notably, High Potential Season 2 picks up after the cliffhanger of the first season finale, 'Let’s Play,' which drew 13.2 million viewers. In that episode, Morgan rescues colleague Oz (Deniz Akdeniz) from a watery grave during a cat-and-mouse battle with the Game Maker (David Giuntoli), who proves a formidable match for her intellect.