Original cast reunites for first ‘Scrubs’ reboot table read — but two beloved characters are missing

The Sacred Heart crew reunites after 15 years as Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and the original ‘Scrubs’ cast gear up for the revival.

The halls of Sacred Heart Hospital are echoing once again, and this time, it’s not just nostalgia. It’s official! ABC has finally confirmed that the beloved medical comedy ‘Scrubs’ is returning to television. Nearly 15 years have passed since fans bid an emotional farewell to the staff that redefined workplace sitcoms for a generation. This week, the network revealed the first look at the revival with a newly released cast photo from the first table read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Scrubs (@scrubs)

The shot features series creator Bill Lawrence alongside some of the most recognizable faces from the original run: Zach Braff and Donald Faison, whose bromance as J.D. and Turk remains one of television’s most cherished bonds, were joined by Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley. The image sent longtime fans into a frenzy, confirming that the revival is no longer just a rumor but a reality. As per The Wrap, ABC placed a formal series order in July, setting the reboot on course for a midseason 2026 premiere. The announcement capped off years of speculation, whispers of secret meetings, and social media teases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Scrubs (@scrubs)

For Lawrence, whose career has since flourished with projects like ‘Shrinking’ and ‘Bad Monkey,’ returning to the comedy that launched a thousand “guy love” memes is both a homecoming and a fresh challenge. According to Collider, the revival picks up years after the finale, which found J.D. and Turk balancing family life with their teaching responsibilities at Winston University. Elliot (Chalke) continued her career at Sacred Heart, while Carla (Reyes) shifted into full-time motherhood. Meanwhile, Dr. Perry Cox (McGinley) traded sarcasm for lectures, taking his sharp wit into the classroom.

This new chapter, however, will tackle a changed medical landscape, where seasoned veterans face new challenges. Still, not everyone from the original lineup has signed on just yet. Ken Jenkins, who played the cantankerous Dr. Bob Kelso, and Neil Flynn, known simply as “the Janitor,” were absent from the table-read reveal. Their involvement remains unconfirmed, though the door might be open for guest appearances or recurring roles down the line. Many fans are hopeful these fan-favorite characters will still find their way back into the story.