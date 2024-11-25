‘RHOP’ newbie Stacey Rusch’s beau TJ eyes TV’s next big dad role

TJ doesn't seem to be in love with Stacey Rusch as much as he seems to be treating this 'RHOP' gig as one big audition package

Stacey Rusch, a rookie to 'The Real Housewives of Potomac', has an odd connection to the reality series. She has a lover called Thomas Anthony 'TJ' Jones while being estranged from her husband, Thiemo Rusch.

But as viewers, we wonder whether TJ is using Stacey for screen time. He's already shown a keen interest in curating his IMDb profile, and 'RHOP' is undoubtedly a valuable addition to any résumé.

Stacey Rusch ruined her 'RHOP' debut with her boyfriend TJ

We learned that Stacey is a former morning news and QVC broadcaster. She has an 8-year-old daughter with her ex-husband, Thiemo, who is Senior Vice President of Sales Operations at Audi of America.

Stacey and her ex-husband continue to live together while going through their divorce, but that hasn't stopped her from spending time with her "best friend," actor TJ. Stacey's first mistake was admitting that she and TJ are celibate. Both are devoted Christians, committed to remaining abstinent until marriage—if that ever happens.

But don't worry, they have "the zoo" and the gym in the meantime. At the zoo, what do they do? Why, naturally, take a look at the animals? Everyone is aware that nothing stifles sexual frustration like gazing at a zebra.

Stacey Rusch's relationship with TJ: To be determined

It would be an understatement to say that the November 7th episode, in which the Potomac ladies finally met TJ, was anything but cringeworthy. We're sorry, but TJ and Stacey have absolutely no chemistry. TJ doesn't seem to be into her at all. If Stacey wants to keep the TJ storyline going, she might want to consider skipping the reunion.

The Stacey and TJ situation is incredibly uncomfortable. It’s as if this man never misses a chance to remind Stacey that he's not sexually interested. On some days, TJ is Stacey's best friend; on others, she identifies him as her spouse.

According to 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' the week before, TJ and Stacey are still together, which is surprising considering the relationship seemed to lean on the classic "we're taking some time apart right now" explanation during the reunion.

TJ might be using 'RHOP' Season 9 newbie Stacey Rusch for screen time

We believe TJ is using Stacey for screen time. He’s after more TV opportunities, not a relationship with her. We died laughing the week before at "Oh no honey, he's not an extra..." and then cut to his IMDb listing as Surgeon #1. It’s clear he sees RHOP as a way to boost his IMDb page through Stacey and this show.

TJ feels like he's auditioning for the role of the geeky, uptight father in a family sitcom. And he's not very good at it! Something about him appears dishonest!! We believe TJ is training to be a TV father. His energy is very strange.

Bravo airs 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 every Sunday at 8 pm ET. You can view every episode on Peacock.