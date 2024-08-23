‘RHOC’ stars Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson involved in ugly fight

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: A strong friendship can help you overcome any challenge, including a heated argument at the pickleball court of a home on the market, as demonstrated by Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson.

In the seventh episode of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18, Gina and Emily friendship faced challenges after a heated argument during a pickleball game. The conflict arose from their differing loyalties to Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge.

Emily confronted Gina, accusing her of being manipulated by Heather. Gina acknowledged this, admitting she often compromises to keep Heather happy. Meanwhile, Gina expressed concern about Emily potentially becoming "the grand b**ch," a title that raised eyebrows and prompted comparisons to Karen Huger's "Grand Dame."

As tensions flared, Gina lost her temper, throwing her rackets and balls in frustration. Fortunately, a locked door and the sprinklers helped diffuse the situation, allowing the two to reconcile quickly.

Shedding light on the pickleball fight, Gina told Bravo, "Sometimes you get a little jealous or a little bit, like, insecure. Friends are going to fight! But real friends, when you fight, it brings you closer."

Emily chimed in, "I think Gina and I are so close, I equate Gina with a sister, not just a friend. There's never any long-term toxicity in our relationship. We're so important to one another that we both have the mentality that we always want to move forward and we always want to make it right."

"I just saw Gina a couple of days ago. I went over to her house and we sat on her couch and we ate gummy bears. [ ... ] We have such a solid foundation and such a solid ground as a friendship that even when we're mad and we're yelling at each other it's emotional. We're mad and we're yelling but we're crying at the same time. I think it's easy for us to come back around," she further added.

Gina echoed the same sentiments by saying, "Emily is one of my best friends in the entire world. I put her in another bucket. We're sisters, we're family, we're ride or dies."

'RHOC' star Gina Kirschenheiter shares her new perspective on Emily Simpson pickleball feud

Gina Kirschenheiter recently gained a fresh and insightful perspective regarding her argument with Emily Simpson. Upon reflecting on their disagreement, particularly the heated exchange that took place during the pickleball game, Gina realized that viewing the situation through Emily's eyes helped her understand the underlying dynamics of their conflict more clearly.

"I didn't even actually think about it from Emily's perspective, that when Heather came on [the show] that did kind of bother Emily. I don't think I ever really realized that, thought about that, or was cued up to that until she started to bond with Tamra, and then I was like 'Wait a minute. I don't like this,'" Gina shared.

What happened between Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson?

During the recent episode of 'RHOC', a lighthearted pickleball match between close friends Gina and Emily escalated into a confrontation. The conflict arose when they began talking about their positions within their friend group and the state of their loyalties.

Gina expressed her desire to avoid conflicts but noted that Emily seemed upset with her the previous night. Emily responded with a brief "yeah." The main issue was Emily's discomfort with Gina's behavior towards Heather, stating that Gina allows Heather to manipulate her and is overly concerned with her opinions.

Gina felt that Emily behaved like "the grand b***h" and believed she should address her aggressive tendencies.

"I've been aggressive since the day you met me. I'm 48 years old. What the f**k do you want me to do?" Emily said

Gina started to leave, declaring that "everybody f**king hates" her regardless.

"You're mad at me, she's mad at me, she's mad at me, Travis is mad at me, everybody's f**king mad at me," she said.

Unable to enter the house, Gina turned back and engaged in a conversation with the women.

"I just feel like I can't even approach you. And I don't want to feel like I'm tiptoeing around you or walking on eggshells around you. Because I just can't. I need you in my life right now," Gina said.

