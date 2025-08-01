With storm-offs and ultimatums flying, Bravo may finally shake up ‘RHOC’ cast for a dramatic new season

'Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 19 is currently running, but already, whispers of a potential cast shake-up are being heard backstage. Bravo is reportedly considering shaking things up, possibly even pulling off a soft reboot, following a season of tension, fights, and shifting dynamics. That would result in some familiar faces not making it back to season 20, and the cast might be very different next year.

One of the biggest celebrities who could be exiting is Heather Dubrow. Although she’s been around for years, insiders indicate that she may quit. She’s been aloof with the group this season, and insiders say she’s no longer all in. “I think she’s done after this season. She’s made her mark, she did what she need to do but her heart isn’t in OC," a source told The US Sun. “That’s no secret. She’s all over the world, she’s in LA. She’s not close with the cast. Pretty sure Heather is going to fly the nest after this one so fans of hers, enjoy her final season!” the source added.

Tamra Judge is also in the limelight, as she reportedly stormed off a cast trip to New Orleans following an explosive argument with Shannon Beador and Gretchen Rossi. Some believe her drama this season has gone from entertaining to overbearing. Talking about this, Andy Cohen provided his listeners with some insights on this on his show 'Radio Andy.' “I can’t comment on what’s going on while we’re filming shows,” he said, per Page Six. “I guess the only thing that is at the top of my mind is that one of her best friends—if not her best friend—is going through an incredibly intense health crisis. So maybe keep that in mind,” he added.

And then there’s Katie Ginella, one of the new cast members brought in for season 18. Her plot line has not resonated with viewers, and it’s being speculated that she won’t be invited back. “Katie just doesn’t fit in with this group and fans will see... things are going to get a lot worse for her,” the insider revealed to The US Sun. “The premiere isn’t good for her and things will just spiral more and more for her.” One of the largest plotlines of the season is between Shannon Beador and Alexis Bellino, and the latter is currently dating Shannon’s ex, John Janssen. Their feud went so intensely that Shannon reportedly gave producers an ultimatum: either Alexis is out, or she is.

According to OK Magazine, an insider revealed, “Shannon gave an ultimatum that she would absolutely not return if Alexis came back.” They continued, “She used the excuse that her behavior was caused by what the show was putting her through by bringing Alexis back. Despite Shannon succeeding in getting Alexis booted off the show, her behavior has not changed." With all the drama, Bravo is said to be mulling some changes to keep the show new. It won’t necessarily be as much of a reboot as was done with 'Real Housewives of New York City,' but there will most definitely be a “light shake-up.” “The OC cast will most likely be shaken up slightly but not completely rebooted,” a source revealed to The US Sun.