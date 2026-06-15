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‘Pluribus’ creator Vince Gilligan shares update about Season 2: ‘We’re about a little past’

The sci-fi drama explores the theme of individuality vs unity, as the protagonist Carol Sturka fights for her independence against a collective hive-mind called ‘The Others.’
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 14 HOURS AGO
An image of Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka from 'Pluribus' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV | Pluribus)
An image of Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka from 'Pluribus' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV | Pluribus)

After a spectacular first season, the sci-fi drama series 'Pluribus' has received an exciting update about its second season. The 9-part series premiered from November 7 to December 24, 2025, on Apple TV+. Vince Gilligan has created the post-apocalyptic drama series and also serves as its showrunner. It centers on a utopian world where humanity's worst impulses have been tamed by an alien virus that has turned people into a peace-loving collective hive mind. However, 13 people around the world are immune to the virus and continue to retain their autonomy. Rhea Seehorn leads the series as an American author, Carol Sturka, one of those resistors who is dead set against joining the hive mind known as 'The Others.' In addition to Seehorn, Karolina Wydra will also reprise her role as her love interest, Zosia, and Carlos-Manuel Vesga as the Paraguayan immune Manousos Oviedo.  

The series was already renewed for a second season, ahead of its debut on November 7, 2025, due to the network's faith in Gilligan's vision. He is best known for creating the 'Breaking Bad' spinoff 'Better Call Saul,' which also starred Seehorn. On June 13, Gilligan told Deadline that his writing team was hard at work trying to shape the story for Season 2. "We're about a little past the halfway point. My writers and I have figured out the episodes, and it always – every season on every show – starts out hard. And then you just stay with it long enough. I'm starting to get to the point where I'm thinking, I'm looking forward to shooting this, and people seeing it, because I'm kind of digging it." 

Although a promising update, his comments confirm that the series won't return to the small screen before the end of this year, and the wait between the first two seasons will be longer than a year. Since Season 2 of 'Pluribus' is in its early stages of development, there is no update about its plot, release date, or cast additions yet. The first season ended with Carol discovering that the Others were planning to bring her into the fold by using the stem cells from her frozen eggs without her consent. Carol decides to take matters into her own hands and retaliate by using an atomic bomb, which she gains access to in the finale as a bargaining chip and insurance for her safety. 

An image of Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka and Karolina Wydra as Zosia from 'Pluribus' (Image Source: Apple TV | Pluribus)
An image of Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka and Karolina Wydra as Zosia from 'Pluribus' (Image Source: Apple TV | Pluribus)

She joins forces with Manousos, who has found a way to manipulate the hive mind's frequency to cause seizures. In the second season, Carol and Manousos are in for a massive confrontation as they fight to destabilize the collective consciousness and preserve their autonomy. Viewers can watch all episodes of 'Pluribus' Season 1 only on Apple TV+.

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