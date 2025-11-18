'Pluribus' fans spot 'Breaking Bad' Easter eggs fueling parallel-universe talk, but here's what we think

Pluribus takes places against the familiar backdrop of Vince Gilligan's Albuquerque

Pluribus creator Vince Gilligan is a storyteller who believes in intrinsically weaving several layers of narrative together, to the extent that a second watch of his works often reveals numerous Easter eggs and hidden references. As 'Pluribus' continues airing new episodes on Apple TV+, and with the most recent episode ominously titled 'Grenade', viewers can't help but wonder whether the sci-fi show is somewhat related to two of Gilligan's greatest works in the past: 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul'.

For starters, all three shows are set against the sun-drenched arid landscape of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Moreover, 'Pluribus' is led by the protagonist character of Carol Sturka, played by the magnanimous Rhea Seehorn, who was also a part of 'Better Call Saul' as Kim Wexler. However, there are several other differences between the Apple TV+ show and the previous Gilligan universe of meth labs and con lawyers. For instance, 'Pluribus' is set in an entirely different universe; the timeframe and narrative world-building are completely different from those of the aforementioned shows. Between the three shows, there is a difference in genre as well.

Nevertheless, one can't help but spot the tiny hidden references and Easter eggs that Gilligan keeps coming back to throughout the first three episodes of 'Pluribus'. Discerning members of the audience would have noticed that towards the end of the premiere episode, after the alien RNA sequence killed Carol's partner, Helen, the former sat down in front of her television set and tuned in to have clarification from the President of the United States. While doing so, she opened an exquisite bottle of McCallan's Scotch Whiskey and poured down a stiff drink, gulping it down nervously.

Interestingly, McCallan was referred to on more than one occasion on 'Better Call Saul'. It was Howard Hamlin's choice of drink, one that he brought over to Jimmy's house right before he was brutally shot in the head by Lalo Salamanca. Moving on, during the second episode of 'Pluribus', Carol is seen traveling inside an empty aircraft belonging to the Wayfarer airline, judging by the logo of the company on the seat covers. This was the same airline that was involved in a tragic crash on 'Breaking Bad'.

All in all, it's only natural for Gilligan to include callbacks to his long-established dramatic universe—one built over nearly two and a half decades and beloved by audiences. The familiar backdrop of Albuquerque, where Gilligan initially took his cast and crew on account of the state's tax discounts, eventually became his canvas against which he projected most of his characters. 'Pluribus' airs new episodes on Apple TV+ every Friday.