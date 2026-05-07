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'Paradise' Season 3 welcomes two new cast members in a setting nobody saw coming

Showrunner Dan Fogelman shared an exciting glimpse from the sets of 'Paradise' Season 3
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Still of Xavier and Sinatra from 'Paradise' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @paradiseonhulu)
Still of Xavier and Sinatra from 'Paradise' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @paradiseonhulu)

'Paradise' Season 3 is all set to welcome some new faces. Dan Fogelman, the creator, executive producer, and showrunner of Hulu's post-apocalyptic thriller, recently gave fans an exciting update on social media. He shared a snap featuring Elijah Wood and Melissa Benoist shooting for the upcoming installment, and what stood out was that they appeared to be inside a spaceship. The text overlay on the snap read, "S3. You have no idea where this thing is going. #Paradise." The snap sent the entire fandom into a frenzy as it expanded the scope of the Hulu show. The show's cast didn't seem prepared for the revelation as Krys Marshall, who plays former Secret Service agent Robinson in the show, wrote in the comment section, "Dan can't keep a secret to save his life!"

'Paradise' wrapped up its sophomore run on Hulu on March 30, 2026. Owing to its strong performance, the streamer renewed the show for a third season. As per TV Guide, the third season began filming sometime in early April, and it is yet to be seen how Wood and Benoist add to the storyline. The thriller's first season was set in a bunker, where survivors were hiding after a catastrophic event. The second season took place in both the bunker and on Earth, as protagonist Xavier Collins (played by Sterling K. Brown) began searching for his wife, who seemingly survived the catastrophe dubbed 'The Day' in the show's universe.

Sterling K. Brown plays Xavier Collins in 'Paradise' Season 2 (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Gilles Mingasson)
Sterling K. Brown plays Xavier Collins in 'Paradise' Season 2 (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Gilles Mingasson)

While space has never been mentioned on the show, Dan Fogelman's teaser seemingly aligns with what executive producer John Hoberg has been sharing about the third season. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he claimed that the third season will deal with choices that can send people to a myriad of places. Things have become more intriguing with the introduction of Alex, the quantum AI computer in the show. "If you think of time as a block of cheese, the way we process time is that we slice off a piece of cheese as we move through it," Hoberg explained. "But in this quantum theory, time actually exists all at once. So it's like a block of cheese that is all of time in a path of reality. But we're in a constant state of making different decisions — like a choose-your-own-adventure book, where you get to a certain point, and you can either go this or that way. In your reality, you have thousands of those choices every day. Each one of those, in this quantum theory, breaks off into another block of cheese. So you have this endless library of choose-your-own-adventure books where you could, in theory, take a page out of one of them and put it into a different one."

Sterling K. Brown seen as Xavier Collins in Paradise Season 2 episode 6 (Cover Image Source: Hulu | Parasite)
Sterling K. Brown seen as Xavier Collins in 'Paradise' Season 2 (Image Source: Hulu | Paradise)

The recent update has likely left fans asking several questions. What are Wood and Benoist's characters doing in such a setting? Have some humans escaped to space? Were some humans already in the Milky Way when the catastrophe hit Earth? The audience will have to wait until Season 3 to figure out how these two characters fit into the post-apocalyptic narrative. Speculation suggests that Season 3 will arrive at the beginning of 2027. The first two seasons of 'Paradise' are available for streaming on Hulu.

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