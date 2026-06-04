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Is Apple TV’s ‘Cape Fear’ linked to classic 90s film? Inside Javier Bardem’s psychological thriller

Ahead of the psychological thriller’s release, the buzz is whether the show is connected to Martin Scorsese’s iconic 90s film of the same name.
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 31 MINUTES AGO
Javier Bardem as Max Cady in a still from 'Cape Fear' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)
Javier Bardem as Max Cady in a still from 'Cape Fear' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)

This time last year, Javier Bardem had Hollywood raving about his performance as Ruben Cervantes, the owner of a struggling F1 team in Brad Pitt's 'F1'. Now, he is giving fans the chills as Max Cady, a convicted criminal seeking revenge on the lawyer who imprisoned him for a murder he seemingly did not commit. Apple TV's 'Cape Fear' series is the latest on the block, set for a two-episode release on Friday, June 5. Ahead of the psychological thriller's release, the buzz is whether the show is connected to Martin Scorsese's iconic 90s film of the same name.

Javier Bardem and Amy Adams in a still from 'Cape Fear' (Image credit: Apple TV)
Javier Bardem and Amy Adams in a still from 'Cape Fear' (Image credit: Apple TV)

In short, 'Cape Series' is inspired by the gritty 1991 thriller. It shares the same foundational source material, and Scorsese returns as one of the executive producers alongside Steven Spielberg. The series adapts John D. MacDonald's 1957 novel 'The Executioners', which was borrowed as the central plotline of the 1962 film starring Gregory Peck. As for the new series, creator Nick Antosca brings a fresh take, making for a more intriguing storyline. It could mean more creative liberty and even a different ending if Scorsese were keen on flipping the script. The series will start with two episodes on Friday, with eight remaining episodes dropping weekly, and the finale coming on July 31. The series has already opened to early critics' reviews. The critics' consensus on Rotten Tomatoes reads: "Elevated by Javier Bardem's manic charisma and the genre's best pulpy intricacies, Cape Fear revitalizes the revenge thriller and manages to make a noteworthy name for itself."

Patrick Wilson and Amy Adams in a still from 'Cape Fear' (Image credit: Apple TV)
Patrick Wilson and Amy Adams in a still from 'Cape Fear' (Image credit: Apple TV)

The official logline reads: "Inspired by the 1991 remake directed by Martin Scorsese and produced by Steven Spielberg, a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Amy Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson) when Max Cady (Javier Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison — and he wants vengeance." The cast alongside Bardem, Adams, and Wilson includes Lily Collias as Natalie Bowden, Tom and Anna's daughter; Joe Anders as Zack Bowden, Tom and Anna's son; CCH Pounder as Noa Toussaint; Jullian Dulce Vida as Byron French; Anna Baryshnikov, Jamie Hector, Margarita Levieva, Malia Pyles, Samantha Clifford, Ron Perlman, Ted Levine, and Patrick Fischler. The roster of executive producers, apart from Scorsese, Spielberg, and Antosca, includes Alex Hedlund, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Morten Tyldum, Bardem, and Adams. Ahead of the TV series' release, fans can catch the 1991 film on Prime Video.

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