'NCIS' star opens up about Nick Torres and major changes that happens in Season 24

Torres was locked in a standoff with Timothy McGee's secret child Mateo in the season 23 finale episode 'Sons & Daughters.'

The upcoming Season 24 of 'NCIS' might just feature a few major changes. As is widely known, the previously aired Season 23 of the CBS procedural drama show was mostly quiet throughout its episodes. In any case, MCRT experienced many highs and lows, from the death of Director Leon Vance to the emotional reunion between Billy Fuentes and Ellie Bishop. Nevertheless, Season 23 wasn't entirely without its fair share of dramatic moments, and the season ended with the riveting cliffhanger following the standoff between Wilmer Valderrama's Nick Torres and Timothy McGee's secret child, Mateo.

It was in the final moments of its previous season finale 'Sons and Daughters', that the CBS procedural show revealed Mateo's suspicious business dealings, which could go a long way in tarnishing the agency's reputation. Torres was the first to discover this, and he eventually found himself locked in a standoff with his co-worker's son. Although the show didn't explicitly reveal who shot whom, a single gunshot was heard, leaving Torres's ultimate fate uncertain. Valderrama recently spoke in an interview with PEOPLE magazine, during which he revealed that neither the showrunners nor he himself had a clue at the time about what might have happened to Torres. Valderrama commented, "To be honest, I don't think we figured that one out yet. I don't think we have an idea yet. I asked, 'What do we want from it,' but I will tell you that someone does get hit and people might not like it."

A still of Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres in 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Robert Voets)

The 46-year-old star was attending a screening of the film 'Suárez' at the 2026 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival when he further explained his insights into the future of his character. Valderrama said, "Look, every couple of years, you guys know NCIS has to make sure you're watching. So we shake up the TV a little bit, and we listen. And we listen to where you, as fans, want to see us do. So we always really pay attention to what our fans want to really experience on the show."

A still of Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres in 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Robert Voets)

He further added, "So if you ask me to speculate, I think there's a major, major shakeup happening and that episode one is going to bring both ... I don't want to get in trouble for this one. Let me get in trouble. How about this? Next season, there's some major changes, and there are some major additions. What does that mean for Torres? I can only hope that he makes it out alive." It is worth mentioning in this regard that NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder had previously clarified in an interview that neither Torres nor Mateo would die as a result of the standoff. Valderrama has been starring in the CBS procedural since 2016, when he joined the show's Season 14.