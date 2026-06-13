Will ‘Among Us’ return for Season 2? Creator already has an unusual idea for the iconic game’s future

‘Among Us’ fans are already asking for Season 2, and the show’s creator has hinted at a fresh direction that could change everything.

Fans barely had time to finish ‘Among Us’ before they started asking the obvious question: what comes next? The animated adaptation of the wildly popular video game landed on Paramount+ on June 5, with all episodes released at once. That binge-friendly rollout meant viewers could race through the entire season in a matter of hours, and many did exactly that. Now attention has shifted from the shocking finale to whether the series will get another mission. At the moment, Paramount+ has not announced a second season. The streaming service has remained quiet about the show’s future, leaving fans to wonder if the story is finished or merely taking a breather before another trip into space. While an official renewal has yet to arrive, creator Owen Dennis already appears to have ideas brewing whether the opportunity presents itself.

A still taken from 'Among Us' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @paramountplus)

For viewers unfamiliar with Dennis, he is hardly a newcomer to animation. Over the years, he has built a reputation through projects such as ‘Regular Show’, ‘Regular Show: The Lost Tapes’, and ‘Infinity Train’. His impressive resume made him a fitting choice to bring the world of ‘Among Us’ from gaming consoles to television screens. The original game became a global sensation thanks to its simple but addictive premise. Players work together aboard a spacecraft while secretly trying to identify an imposter hiding among the crew. Season 1 accomplished that by introducing viewers to a mystery involving the crew and the dangerous alien threat lurking among them. The season wrapped up with Elijah Wood’s Green being revealed as the imposter.

Meanwhile, Red and Purple managed to dispose of the remaining alien eggs by launching them into space before reaching Industria. The conclusion provided a sense of closure, tying together the main conflict while giving audiences a satisfying ending. Because of that, some viewers assumed the show was designed as a one-season story. Dennis, however, sees another possibility. Speaking with Cinemablend, the creator explained that if ‘Among Us’ continues, he would be interested in approaching future seasons from a different angle rather than simply picking up where Season 1 left off. “I love anthologies. I love them. I love ‘Alfred Hitchcock Presents’, I love ‘Twilight Zone’, I love ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’. I love that show,” he stated.

A still taken from 'Among Us' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @paramountplus)

“I often think in terms of anthology, and I would say, I’m not gonna go totally into it, but I would say maybe the idea is that, like, hey, what if there’s another season and it was similar characters, the same characters. What if we kind of changed the order of the murders, what would happen to the story? Things like that could be really cool. I won’t delve too much into it, but I do think that there is an anthology way to do this that’d be really cool.” Of course, having an idea and getting another season are two different things. Right now, the show’s future depends largely on how audiences respond. Since ‘Among Us’ only premiered earlier this month, it may simply be too soon for Paramount+ to make a public decision.