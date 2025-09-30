‘Mortal Kombat II’ may be delayed — but star-studded October NYCC panel might just make your wait worthwhile

After a delay, Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Mortal Kombat II' is scheduled to premiere on May 15, 2026

We have exciting news for all the 'Mortal Kombat' fans out there. Previously, 'Mortal Kombat II' was supposed to hit the theatres in a few weeks, but things took a turn, and it was delayed to May 2026. Up until this moment, Warner Bros. hasn't revealed the actual reason behind the delay of the martial arts fantasy film. The delay was a massive disappointment for the fans, but they have a special reason to look forward to October. Next month, 'Mortal Kombat II' will have an NYCC panel with exciting guests. The event, which will be held on October 11, 2025, will take the New York Comic Con by storm with a panel on the Empire Stage, which is simply NYCC's equivalent to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mortal Kombat (@mortalkombatmovie)

According to ScreenRant, the confirmed stars for the event include cast members Karl Urban (Johnny Cage), Adeline Rudolph (Kitana), Tati Gabrielle (Jade), and Martyn Ford (Shao Kahn). Simon McQuoid, the director of 'Mortal Kombat II', will also attend the panel alongside screenwriter Jeremy Slater and Ed Boon, co-creator of 'Mortal Kombat.' It has been reported by the media outlet that the panel will be moderated by 'a special guest.' At the time of writing, it's not known whether the guest is associated with the popular franchise or not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mortal Kombat (@mortalkombatmovie)

As of now, the details about what will be discussed in the panel haven't been disclosed. However, there is a big possibility that some new footage from the upcoming film will be screened. It could be anything from the official trailer of 'Mortal Kombat II' to an actual clip from the movie. If by any chance it turns out to be the latter, it may not be made available to the public afterward, but descriptions will surface online. Without a doubt, an NYCC panel can't match up to the experience of seeing a movie in the cinema halls, but one thing is certain that the fans won't go through October empty-handed. These days, many fan theories about 'Mortal Kombat II' have been circulating on the internet, and this sequel will put them to rest.