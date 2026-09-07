Did John die? ‘Lanterns’ Episode 4 ending explained as the Manhunter mystery takes major turn

John’s silence about Zoe just changed everything between him and Hal in ‘Lanterns’

The last three episodes of ‘Lanterns’ had been building toward one question: who is the Manhunter in Rushville, Nebraska? The answer is revealed in Episode 4, ‘Weenie,’ although it creates more questions than it answers. The hour begins with a flashback in which Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) visits his jailed mentor, Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen), to learn about Manhunters’ behavioral patterns after they shapeshift. The latter warns Jordan against making the same mistake with John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) that he once made with him. In the present day, the Green Lanterns track down Will Macon (Garret Dillahunt) and the shadowy benefactor behind his rural empire, discovering that there are four sniper positions surrounding the property, all protecting an object at the center.

A still from ‘Lanterns’ Episode 4 (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)

The two Lanterns storm the compound, trying to get to it but get captured. They are rescued by none other than Sheriff Kerry Kane (Kelly Macdonald), who shows up to arrest them for trespassing, holding them off until Macon’s men can do worse. Not long after, Zoe Macon (Poorna Jagannathan) pays a visit to John at the motel where he is temporarily staying. She informs him that she does not have any loyalty to Will, having rescued him when he was dying of cancer. She speeds off in her truck, only for it to be destroyed by a laser beam aimed from an orbiting satellite. Hal tracks the mysterious vessel to a man named Hector Hammond, who claims to be the Manhunter. However, is revealed to be a human hired by the real one to pretend and draw attention away from them. Hammond tries to frame Macon for the murder of Zoe. Hal, however, does not believe him.

While driving back, Hal connects the dots. John never showed the same concern over Zoe’s supposed death that he did when his family was threatened. That means John was not grieving since he knew Zoe was alive. “I don’t know how she managed to get out of that alive, unless she’s a Manhunter,” Jordan says, having identified the shapeshifter they have been looking for in the past three episodes. John says he had “a feeling,” but not enough to suspect her before.

A still from ‘Lanterns’ Episode 4 (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)

So does Hal actually try to kill him for it? Well, no. The two Lanterns have a tense conversation where they both apologize for what they said about each other. John revokes a previous insult about Hal being too old, and Hal responds, “I’m sorry about the rental.” At this moment, he jumps out of the car, letting it crash into a pole at the end of the road. As the episode ends, it remains unclear whether he intended to kill John. However, this is not the biggest mystery left by ‘Lanterns’ Episode 4. John had a chance to give Zoe to Antaan and his alien team, who threatened to destroy Rushville if they couldn’t find the Manhunter before a specified deadline. This means John considers Antaan, not Zoe, to be the true threat.