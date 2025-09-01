Billy Bob Thornton reveals something big is coming for ‘Landman’ fans — and it’s not what you expect

Surprise! Billy Bob Thornton confirms a ‘Landman’ country music album — featuring some HUGE names

We have a piece of great news for all the 'Landman' fans out there! The Taylor Sheridan drama series, which has impressed viewers with his gripping storyline and unique plot, is now getting an unexpected offshoot. Yeah, you read that right. During his latest interview with his band, The Boxmasters, Billy Bob Thornton, who plays the role of Tommy Norris in the Paramount+ show, disclosed that the series will soon drop a country music album, and it will feature some of the biggest names from the music industry. In addition to this, Thornton also stated that the fans will be surprised by the brand-new project tied to the show.

Elsewhere in the interview, Thornton was asked whether his rock band, The Boxmasters, would be working on any songs for the second season of 'Landman.' Then, Thornton declared that the group wouldn't contribute songs to Season 2. “The Boxmasters are not, but Mark Collie is an old friend of mine, a country singer-songwriter… Collie said, ‘Hey, you and I should write a country song [for the show] and see what happens,'" Thornton told the media outlet.

The Oscar-winning actor shed light on the huge country collaborations and further elaborated, "The next thing you know, I’m talking to MCA about doing a soundtrack album, and before you know it, somehow we started co-writing songs with all these country singers. I have a co-write thing on the soundtrack coming out that we wrote with Ronnie Dunn, and Billy Gibbons, and Parker McCollum, and Dwight Yoakam.”

Up until this moment, not many details about the upcoming project have been revealed by the network. Earlier this year, MCA released the 'Landman' Original Series Soundtrack, which was composed by Andrew Lockington. At that point, Lockington received immense praise for the score that painted a perfect picture of Texas' landscape and matched the intensity of Sheridan's storytelling. On the other hand, the upcoming album seems to be different.

'Landman', which has been created by Sheridan and Christian Wallace, is set up in the boomtowns of West Texas, where "roughnecks and wildcat billionaires are fueling a boom so big it's reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics." Along with Thornton, the show also stars Ali Larter as Angela Norris, Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris, Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris, Mark Collie as Sheriff Walt Joeberg, Jon Hamm as Monty Miller, Michael Peña as Armando Medina, and Demi Moore as Cami Miller.

The first season of 'Landman' premiered on November 17, 2024, on Paramount+. Back in the day, the show got great feedback from the fans as well as the critics. Then, the drama series gained a rating of 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb, and it earned a score of 78% on Rotten Tomatoes. Considering the massive success of the show, it was renewed for a second season in March 2025. In case you're wondering, let us share with you, the second season of 'Landman' will hit the streaming service on November 16, 2025. Speaking of the music project, it will also be released around the same time.