NBC's fall 2026 schedule: 'The Voice', One Chicago return, while 'Law & Order' sees unexpected shift

'Law & Order' previously aired from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, but has now been pushed back

NBC has announced its fall schedule, and fans are over the moon. From established franchises to new offerings, the schedule has something for everyone. The network will air scripted and reality shows four days a week. On Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday, the network will dedicate its slots to sports events. Both 'One Chicago' and 'Law & Order' will continue their glorious runs. Reality shows are also part of the schedule, and they are sure to keep viewers hooked. Here is a list of all the shows the audience should keep an eye out for on the network this coming fall.

Monday (Sept./Oct.)

8-10 p.m. – 'The Voice'

The Voice coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend (Image Source: NBC | Trae Patton)

'The Voice' will return for its 30th season in its usual Monday slot. Recently, it was announced that country singer Riley Green will join the judging panel for the upcoming season. He will take a seat alongside Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine. Season 29, titled 'Battle of Champions,' introduced several new concepts, including the Triple Turn Competition and the Super Steal. The most prominent of all was the voting method, which saw the show's alumni weigh in. Alexia Jayy won the title after surviving every twist on her journey. Whether the latest changes will be a part of Season 30 remains to be seen.

10-11 p.m. – 'Line of Fire'

Still from 'Line of Fire' (Image Source: NBC Entertainment)

'Gossip Girl' fame Joshua Safran brings a family tale that will be along the lines of popular broadcast procedural/soap hybrids like 'The Good Wife' and 'The West Wing'. “A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, US Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code,” NBC's description reads. Peter Krause will star in the series along with Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O’Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnet.

Monday (November)

8-8:30 p.m. – 'St. Denis Medical'

Matt and Serena in a still from St. Denis Medical Season 2 Episode 17 (Image Source: NBC | Greg Gayne )

'St. Denis Medical' will be back for its third season in November. Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey), Alex (Allison Tolman), Dr. Bruce (Josh Lawson), Matt (Mekki Leeper), Serena (Kahyun Kim), Ron (David Alan Grier), and Val (Kaliko Kauahi) are expected to continue their shenanigans in the perpetually underfunded St. Denis Medical Hospital. The mockumentary's third season will further explore the fan-favorite pairing of Matt (Mekki Leeper) and Serena (Kahyun Kim), and will welcome back Ariana Madix as Dr. Brooke Emerson. It is safe to say that fans will have plenty of laughs to look forward to in November.

8:30-9 p.m. – 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins'

Monica, Reggie Dinkins, Rusty Boyd, Arthur Tobin, Brina, and Carmelo in 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins' (Image Source: NBC | Scott Gries)

Another comedy that will accompany 'St. Denis Medical' is Daniel Radcliffe's 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.' The show will come back for its second season after a sensational freshman run. The show stars Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall alongside the 'Harry Potter' alum. The show's premise kicks off when NFL player Morgan hires filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe) to make a documentary on him. Dinkins hopes that the documentary will get him a place in the Hall of Fame. The show will be followed by 'The Voice' from 9 p.m., while 'Line of Fire' will retain its 10 p.m. slot.

Wednesday

'One Chicago' ('Chicago Fire', 'Chicago Med', and ' Chicago P.D.')

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in a still from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: Instagram | @taylorkinney111)

One Chicago will continue to reign supreme on Wednesdays. 'Chicago Med' will start proceedings from 8 p.m., after which 'Chicago Fire' will take over at 9 p.m. The night will wrap up with 'Chicago P.D.' at 10 p.m. Despite having several new shows on its plate, the network decided to keep Wednesday's schedule untouched. This is possibly because of the dedication with which ChicHards turn up every season to support their favorite franchise. The recent data presented by TV Ratings Guide backs this assertion, as it showcases that 'One Chicago' shows continue to do well despite tough competition from 'Survivor,' 'MasterChef,' and 'Shark Tank.' NBC's President of Program Planning Strategy, Jeff Bader, also shared that all 'One Chicago' shows will return with 21 episodes, according to TV Line.

Thursday

8-9 p.m. – 'The Traitors'

Alan Cumming in 'The Traitors' Season 4 Episode 1 (Image Source: Peacock | Euan Cherry )

'The Traitors' has taken the whole country by storm since it made its way to Peacock in 2023. Now, a civilian version will air on NBC. The concept will be similar to the celebrity version of the show. Ordinary Americans will enter a castle in the Scottish Highlands and play either as a 'Traitor' or a 'Faithful.' The objective of the Faithfuls will be to detect 'Traitors,' and the latter will get an opportunity to kill or banish them every time they fail. Contestants will also take part in a series of missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. "The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game....If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money," NBC's description read. Alan Cumming, who hosts the celebrity version, will take up the same duties for the civilian version as well.

9-10 p.m. – 'Law & Order: SVU'

‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ still featuring cast members (Image Source: Instagram | @therealmariskahargitay)

'Law & Order: SVU' will come back for a record-breaking 28th season. Similar to the One Chicago shows, 'Law & Order: SVU' will also feature 21 episodes in the upcoming installment. The renewal means it will continue as the longest-running drama on primetime television. Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is expected to lead the ensemble and bring justice to several victims.

10-11 p.m. – 'Law & Order'

A still from 'Law & Order' Season 25 Image Source: Instagram | @nbclawandorder)

'Law & Order' received an eleventh-hour renewal and also suffered a time slot change. The flagship previously aired from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, but has now been pushed back to 10 p.m. “It’s funny that people were saying it was a bubble show,” Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBC and Peacock, shared about the show, as per The Hollywood Reporter. “We love the show. We love the [Law & Order] block. It was very much a puzzle of figuring out what went where, and we have civilian Traitors coming in the fall. So it was just trying to put all the pieces [together] and figure out how many episodes and when they would come. But we’re very excited to have it back.” 'Law & Order' was a consistent performer for NBC last season, with a solid presence on Nielsen’s top 10 streaming charts and an average viewership of 4.75 million. The show currently stars Reid Scott, David Ajala, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Tony Goldwyn.

Friday

8-8:30 p.m. – 'Happy’s Place'

Isabella and Bobbie in 'Happy's Place' Season 2 Episode 17 (Image Source: NBC | Casey Durkin)

'Happy's Place' was renewed alongside 'St. Denis Medical' on February 2, 2026. The show follows Bobbie (Reba McEntire), who inherits her father's titular tavern and gets the shock of her life when she discovers her previously hidden half-sister. Alongside McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn also star in the comedy.

8:30-9 p.m. – 'Newlyweds'

Still from 'Newlyweds' (Image Source: NBC Entertainment)

A new romantic comedy titled 'Newlyweds' will follow 'Happy's Place' on Friday. The show focuses on an older couple who find love later in life. "A later-in-life love story about a free-spirited woman and a buttoned-up professor who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship. The series stars Téa Leoni and Tim Daly with Jamie Lee Curtis as a recurring guest star," NBC's description read. Curtis will serve as an EP for the series, along with Gail Lerner, who has also penned the script.