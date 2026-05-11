'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 6 hints at major character's death as Cassie reveals harsh reality

The next episode of 'Euphoria' Season 3 will showcase Cassie's venture into acting as she meets up with the producer of the series LA Nights.

This story contains spoilers from 'Euphoria' Season 3 episode 5.

Shortly after 'Euphoria' released episode 5 on Sunday, HBO dropped the trailer for next week's episode, titled 'Stand Still and See.' Episode 6, written and directed by the show's creator, Sam Levinson, will premiere on May 17 on HBO and HBO Max. The trailer depicts Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) jumping into new ventures to capitalize on her fame. It also hints at rising tensions between Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie as the latter leaves her husband right after the wedding to focus on her burgeoning career. Furthermore, the preview teases major drama between rival drug gangs, led by Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) and Laurie.

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje seen as Alamo Brown in 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO | Euphoria)

Cassie continues her rise to fame in the next episode of 'Euphoria' Season 3. In Episode 5, she went viral online and gained 50,000 subscribers on OnlyFns overnight after collaborating with the influencer Brondon Fontaine. She makes the most of her newfound fame, using it as a platform to expand into acting and auditions for the nighttime soap LA Nights. In the trailer, Cassie is seen talking to Sharon Stone's Patty Lance, the high-powered executive behind the series and her sister, Lexi's boss.

A still of Cassie from 'Euphoria' (Cover Image Source: Instagram| @euphoria)

Cassie introduces herself as a performer and explains that her fame comes at a cost, "The hardest part is how people treat me, even my own family," she says while looking squarely at her younger sister, who is sitting nearby. Lexi just rolls her eyes at her sister's veiled comment. In another still from the preview, Cassie is seen posing provocatively with Alamo's strippers, Kitty and Magick. As Maddy and Alamo team up to expand their businesses, it seems she has roped in her best friend for her latest venture.

Jules Vaughn as seen in the trailer for 'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 6 (Image Source: YouTube | @HBO Max)

On the other hand, Jules is seen turning to painting to deal with her conflicted feelings. She is seen telling someone, most likely Rue, "I don’t get it. You show up… You disappear," unaware that she is in deep trouble with Alamo's men, who suspect her of betraying their boss. Meanwhile, Nate can't seem to catch a break and is seen in another violent attack with Naz's group. He screams, "You're gonna ruin my life," in the preview, showcasing his mounting trouble that won't likely go away anytime soon.

Notably, Rue is absent from the preview following a close call with Alamo's men in Episode 5. The episode closed out with Rue buried inside a freshly dug grave, with only her head sticking out. Alamo took a shot at her head with a polo mallet, imitating their first meeting, where he shot an apple on her head. Back then, Rue had nothing to hide, and so she easily won over the crime boss's trust. The exercise seems intended to test Rue's loyalty, which has been increasingly questioned by Bishop and Magick. Whether she confesses to her secret deal with the DEA or not remains to be seen. Since the episode ended before revealing Rue's fate, we'll have to wait one week to find out in Episode 6.

A screenshot of Martha Kelly as Laurie from episode 6 (Image Source: YouTube | @HBO Max)

Alamo and his men arrive at Laurie's house for their first face-to-face meeting. Laurie greets him, "Alamo Brown. I hate that things have gotten so contentious between us." It's clear that both parties were planning to take each other out and are ready for an all-out war. Before heading to Laurie's house, he is seen telling someone, "It’s your plan. Don’t you wanna see it through? I want you to do whatever the f–k it takes." 'Euphoria' Season 3 drops its latest episodes on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.