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'Marshals' Episode 11 Recap: Tragic death shakes the team as Kayce finally learns truth about Roner

The episode delved into Kayce's life as a Navy SEAL and a mission in Afghanistan that led to the death of one of his teammates
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
UPDATED 10 HOURS AGO
An image of Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton from the drama series 'Marshals' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @marshalscbs)
An image of Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton from the drama series 'Marshals' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @marshalscbs)

The latest episode of 'Marshals' delivered a devastating blow to the team, forcing Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Cal (Logan Marshall-Green), and Andrea Cruz (Ash Santoz) to confront a personal loss. The team's newest arrival, Garrett (played by country singer Riley Green), passed away after suffering second-degree burns in a barn fire in Episode 10, which aired on May 3. He was seen fighting for his life in the hospital, but his fate was left uncertain by the end of the episode. After waiting for a week, fans finally learned that Green's character died after succumbing to his injuries. Episode 11 of 'Marshals,' titled 'On Thin Ice,' aired on May 10 on CBS.

An image of Riley Green as the former Navy SEAL Garrett in 'Marshals' (Image Source: Instagram | @marshalscbs)
An image of Riley Green as the former Navy SEAL Garrett in 'Marshals' (Image Source: Instagram | @marshalscbs)

In Episode 11, the doctor delivered the grim news, saying, "The damage from the fire meant he wasn't getting enough oxygen into his body. The strain of it all was too much on his heart." Devastated, Kayce picked up Garrett's phone and noticed its background featured a picture of them from their time in Afghanistan, showcasing his deep dedication to the team. Cal reiterated that the trio will be "brothers forever," with Kayce responding, "The best of us don't come home."

Garrett arrived at Kayce's door seeking help in Episode 8 of 'Marshals,' titled 'Blowback.' The former Navy SEAL served as a crucial asset for the Marshals team during their high-stakes mission to take down Randall Clegg. He also struck up a romance with fellow Marshal, Andrea; however, his untimely death put an end to their budding relationship. Garrett's three-episode arc also shed light on Kayce's and Cal's time with the Navy SEALs and the life-or-death stakes involved in their work. Garrett's arrival caused tensions with Cal, who had fired him following their mission in Afghanistan.

An image of Cal and Garrett from episode 11 of 'Marshals' (Image Source: Instagram | @marshalscbs)
An image of Cal and Garrett from Episode 11 of 'Marshals' (Image Source: Instagram | @marshalscbs)

Kayce had blamed Cal for their teammate Roner's death during the operation. However, in the latest episode, Cal finally came clean to Kayce and explained that he didn't turn his back on Roner intentionally. Garrett had wrongly informed him that Roner had died during the mission, hence he ordered his men to retreat. Cal added that he blamed himself for Roner's death all these years to protect Garrett, but had to fire him for his negligence. "I just thought burying the truth was best for double G," he said. Sadly, he didn't get the chance to reconcile with Garrett before he passed away. Stay tuned to see how the team copes with his death when 'Marshals' returns on Sunday with a brand new episode at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

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