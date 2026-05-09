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Will there be ‘Law & Order’ Season 26? Here’s latest big update on NBC’s long-running crime drama renewal

‘Law & Order’ fans may finally get the update they’ve been waiting for, as NBC reportedly nears a decision on the show’s future.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
UPDATED 58 MINUTES AGO
A still from 'Law & Order' Season 25 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @nbclawandorder)
A still from 'Law & Order' Season 25 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @nbclawandorder)

Fans of ‘Law & Order’ may finally be able to breathe a little easier. The long-running NBC crime drama is reportedly headed for another season. According to Variety, sources say the network is preparing to renew the series for Season 26, though final details are still being worked out behind the scenes. The news comes while Season 25 is still on air, with the finale set to premiere on May 14. Notably, unlike several other NBC programs that already received early renewals, ‘Law & Order’ remained stuck in limbo heading into NBCUniversal’s upcoming upfront presentation in New York City. That uncertainty had many longtime viewers worried that the famous legal drama could once again be headed toward cancellation territory.

A still from 'Law & Order' Season 25 (Image Source: Instagram | @nbclawandorder)
A still from 'Law & Order' Season 25 (Image Source: Instagram | @nbclawandorder)

Honestly, given the show’s history, fans had every reason to be nervous. However, it is not the first time the franchise has found itself in a shaky spot. In 2010, NBC surprisingly pulled the plug on the original series after 20 seasons. At the time, many people thought that was the end of the road. More than a decade later, the series returned in 2022 with fresh stories and a new cast lineup while still keeping the classic courtroom-and-police-station formula. The revival pulled older viewers back in while also introducing younger audiences to the franchise. Now it looks like NBC is willing to keep the machine running for at least one more year. The current version of ‘Law & Order’ stars Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, David Ajala, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney. Of course, one constant remains at the center of the franchise: Dick Wolf

A still from 'Law & Order' Season 25 (Image Source: Instagram | @nbclawandorder)
A still from 'Law & Order' Season 25 (Image Source: Instagram | @nbclawandorder)

The legendary producer created the original series decades ago, and his television empire still dominates NBC’s lineup today. Moreover, the series is being executive produced by Rick Eid, Alex Hall, Anastasia Puglisi, Peter Jankowski, and Wolf himself. The show is produced through Universal Television alongside Wolf Entertainment. Meanwhile, the concern of cancellation did not exactly come out of nowhere either. NBC has already made several big decisions about its lineup recently. The network renewed comedies like ‘Happy's Place’, ‘St. Denis Medical’, and ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’, while also continuing major drama franchises including ‘Chicago Fire’, ‘Chicago Med’, and ‘Chicago P.D.’. 

A still from 'Law & Order' Season 25 (Image Source: Instagram | @nbclawandorder)
A still from 'Law & Order' Season 25 (Image Source: Instagram | @nbclawandorder)

On the flip side, NBC canceled ‘Brilliant Minds’ after only two seasons and also scrapped the freshman comedy ‘Stumble’. Those cancellations reminded viewers that even recognizable titles are not always safe. So, some fans feared the network might cut costs by trimming older scripted shows. For now, NBC has not officially announced the renewal publicly, so fans may need to wait just a bit longer for confirmation. The network is expected to reveal more details during its upfront presentation on May 11, where advertisers will get a preview of the 2026-27 television season. Until then, viewers of ‘Law & Order’ are stuck in that awkward waiting period where nothing feels fully certain yet. Still, all signs seem to point toward the courtroom doors staying open for another season.

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