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America’s Got Talent’s singing janitor who won Season 19 scores a major film deal

Richard Goodall, a janitor who made national headlines after winning Season 19 of 'America's Got Talent,' will now bring his story to the big screen.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
An image of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 winner Richard Goodall (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @richard.goodall)
An image of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 winner Richard Goodall (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @richard.goodall)

'America’s Got Talent' Season 19 winner Richard Goodall is ready to transition to the big screen. After winning the title of 'AGT' winner and a cash prize of $1 million in 2024, the 56-year-old is now setting his sights on Hollywood. Goodall worked as a janitor for decades before auditioning for 'America's Got Talent' in 2024. The 'singing janitor' surprised everyone with his vocal range during his audition with 'Don't Stop Believin.' He went on to win the season, becoming the oldest winner of the reality competition series. 

On Wednesday, Deadline exclusively reported that Goodall has signed a deal with Everard Entertainment and Mad Chance to make a film on his underdog story. Goodall didn't announce the news on his Instagram account; instead, he shared a cryptic note about his upcoming project. The post's caption teased that something big was on the way. It read: "Aubrey Hicks from channel 2 WTWO interviewed me this afternoon about some movie that is being worked on in Hollywood?"

A look at Richard Goodall's win at 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 (Image Source: NBC via Getty | photo by Trae Patton)
A look at Richard Goodall's win at 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 (Image Source: NBC via Getty | photo by Trae Patton)

Everard Entertainment's Ben Everard said in his statement, "Richard Goodall’s unbelievable journey from sweeping hallways to the center of television’s biggest stage is the epitome of the American dream. Like the millions worldwide, I was captivated the moment he stepped foot on that audition stage. Bringing his journey to the silver screen is an honor we take seriously." Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar also added, "Goodall’s story is one of never giving up on your dreams, no matter what your circumstances are or your age. No doubt this film will resonate with audiences around the world." Both men are set to produce the yet-untitled biopic, which will be written by Chris Parizo. Cast details and other production-related updates have not been revealed at this point.     

Goodall's rags-to-riches story was perfect for the 'AGT' stage. He worked as a janitor for 23 years with the Vigo County School Corporation in Terre Haute, Indiana. Howie Mandel had discovered Goodall after a video of him singing Journey's hit single 'Don't Stop Believin' at a school assembly went viral on social media in 2022. Steve Perry, the co-writer and singer of the classic song, even shared the video on his social media accounts. 'AGT's team reached out to Goodall and invited him to audition for the series, and he took the first-ever flight to travel to Los Angeles to audition for 'America's Got Talent' Season 19. He blew it out of the park in his audition round, earning Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer and high praise from Simon Cowell, who said, "Richard, you are my hero because that was special. Genuinely special. I think America is going to love you."

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