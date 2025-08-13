Tammy Slaton shares AI-generated wedding plans on ‘1000-lb Sisters’ — with a surprising sporty theme

Tammy Slaton recently shared a massive update in her life with her die-hard fans. The 1000-Lb Sisters star unveiled her wedding plans.

TLC Star Tammy Slaton has been engaged to the love of her life, Andrea Dalton, for a long time. In a recent update, Slaton revealed her wedding plans with Dalton. Sharing a video on her social media, the '1000-lb Sisters' star also had Dalton by her side. The two enjoyed their time together as they looked over the wedding arrangements. The footage shared on Slaton’s TikTok first showed a shiny ring placed on a basketball. Through the text seen in the video, it can be figured that these images were generated using AI. “Had to use AI to create my vision for your wedding. I hope you like it,” read the text on the first image.

Moving on, it appeared the wedding’s theme colour would be blue, as almost everything from the cake to the flowers featured that shade. Right after the ring, a white cake appeared on screen, with blue icing dripping down and decorated with matching flowers. Next, the bridesmaids' dresses were also revealed to be dark blue. The wedding hall also had a blue theme with soothing yellow lights.

Screenshot of Andrea Dalton and Tammy Slaton on '1000-lb Sisters' (Image Source: YouTube | TLC)

The bridal bouquet, meanwhile, was also blue-coloured. Additional footage showed the seating arrangements and the suits for the attendees. A few more wedding hall suggestions were seen in the TikTok video. What made the video even more intriguing was that the hall decorations and the cake designs had a basketball theme. They either had a basketball hoop or included a logo of UK Athletics. According to People, Slaton had casually announced her engagement while making an appearance on the Creative Chaos podcast.

It was during the June 24 episode, when she was heard talking about her romance with Dalton. Having a conversation with host Hunter Ezell, Slaton was seen referring to Dalton as her "fiancée." This in turn prompted the host to question, "Hold on, you said fiancée?" The outlet also reported that Slaton had worn a silver necklace with the name "Andrea" on it during her appearance. Talking to the host, she blushed and smiled as she shed light on her relationship with Dalton. “We go to Walmart and just walk around or Roses, somewhere like that, not to buy, just to walk around, get some exercise, or have something to do."

Screenshot of Andrea Dalton on '1000-lb Sisters' (Image Source: YouTube | TLC)

During the episode, the bride-to-be also showed a shiny ring on her finger, looking at which Ezell stated, "Have mercy, that is so cute!" It was during the Season 7 premiere of '1000-lb Sisters' in April this year that Slaton revealed she was dating someone. Throughout Season 7 of the reality show, the audience saw a buildup of Slaton and Dalton’s relationship, including their first public date at a bowling alley. In an episode, Slaton was also shown introducing Dalton to her mother, Darlene. The star explained to her mother how she met Dalton through online dating.