Tammy Slaton breaks silence on ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 8 amid rumors of show being canceled: ‘We are...’

This comes after ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton showed off shocking 500-pound weight loss in new transformation photos

'1000-Lb Sisters', a reality TV show that started in 2020, won millions of hearts by capturing the challenging and emotional weight loss journey of sisters Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton. The show inspired people who share similar struggles with weight management and became a fan favorite. However, after 7 seasons and having achieved major goals, fans speculated whether there was anything else left for the sisters to do on the show. In a surprising turn of events, Tammy Slaton, who had lost a staggering 500 pounds by the time of '1000-Lb Sisters' season 7, finally broke the silence with a surprising Season 8 update, which sent the internet into a frenzy.

Screenshot of ‘1000-lb Sister’ star Tammy Slaton's comment on a Reddit post (image source: Reddit | 1000lbsisters)

On the Reddit Thread, "From Queen Tammy herself!" A fan posted a screenshot of Tammy's response to their question, "Did they cancel your show?" To which the 39-year-old replied. "No, they haven't. We are working on Season 8. I don't understand why people keep posting fake news about us." Thrilled with the news, a Reddit user said, "I’m very happy for Tammy and her success. I hope she keeps on going." Taking a sigh of relief, another Reddit user said, "I would be so mad if they canceled the show. It's my only favorite tlc show."

Expressing the excitement for season 8, an avid viewer of the fan penned down, "Yay! Now we can watch Amy take Tammy down a couple of pegs. In all seriousness, though, I’m so happy that they’re filming a Season 8; I didn’t know if they were or not. I was thinking that they weren’t going to. In all seriousness, though, I’m so happy that they’re filming a Season 8; I didn’t know if they were or not. I was thinking that they weren’t going to."

An eagle-eyed fan who has been following the sister closely wrote, "In Amy’s latest YouTube video (warning, she is singing lol), she is seen with a wire behind her, so it’s likely they are filming right now? Might be wrong." Some fans also anticipated what season 8 would be about and said, "I’m calling it, they’re gonna name it 1000 lb family because of where they left off at the last weigh-in," while another fan chimed in, "Ooh yes, I can see this! Makes sense, because it hasn’t been just Amy and Tammy’s show in a long time."

From where '1000-Lb Sisters' Season 7 left off, it’s hard to predict what twists '1000-Lb Sisters' Season 8 might bring, but fans are bracing for drama. Will Amy's love life take a new turn after her spooky marriage to Brian Scott Lovvorn? How will Tammy's life change after achieving incredible weight loss? With rising family tensions, health battles, and unexpected emotional moments, one thing is certain: '1000-Lb Sisters' Season 8 will have viewers taking to deep dive into the Slaton sisters’ evolving lives. While the premiere of '1000-Lb Sisters' Season 8 is still under wraps, based on the previous season's release, the upcoming season is likely to premiere in late 2025 or early 2026, according to Screen Rant.